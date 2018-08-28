Mum-of-two’s remote-controlled cars project to take toddlers around Castle Mall

Launching a new business venture at Christmas is a big ask of any entrepreneur – but taking the concept from idea to launch in just three weeks is near-impossible.

And yet that’s what Ellie Kidd, a Norwich mum-of-two has done, having launched Mistletoe Motors in Castle Mall on Saturday.

Mrs Kidd has purchased three remotely-controlled cars, large enough to seat a child of up to seven years of age, which can be hired and operated by parents whilst they shop in Castle Mall.

Mrs Kidd had the idea whilst on holiday in Barcelona three weeks ago, and invested £7,000 in the motors, as well as the insurance, on her return.

Mrs Kidd said: “We thought the main challenge would be pitching it, but we were really surprised with how on board Castle Mall were, they loved the idea. We’ve had to go through a lot of safety precautions – getting the right insurance and making sure all our staff are trained and DBS checked.”

She added: “We ended up spending more than planned because we bought higher-quality cars. They have two speeds and we’ve got them on slow, and they’re all fitted with seat belts.”

The motors can go travel anywhere on the ground floor of the shopping mall.

Currently the team is seeing one or two children take a trip every hour.

However, Mrs Kidd hopes this will increase to six or seven 20-minute trips going out per hour.

“We’re only running it for December and our aim in this first year is to break even. We would like to bring it back to Norwich each December,” added Mrs Kidd, who has a number of other small businesses in the children’s entertainment industry.

“It creates a more diverse shopping experience and gives people another reason to come into Castle Mall. I have two toddlers and they get tired whilst we’re out Christmas shopping, plus it’s fun for the parents.

“Three weeks was a tight turnaround, but we thought it was such a good idea for the Christmas period that we couldn’t delay.”

The cars cost £9 to rent for 20 minutes.