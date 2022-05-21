Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
'They were like pancakes': Mum transforms baking skills to launch business

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 8:23 AM May 21, 2022
Kaysie Davidson has launched a successful cake business after starting baking for fun during the first lockdown

A city mum of two who admitted her cakes looked like "pancakes" when she first started baking has launched a successful business.

Kaysie Davidson, of Old Catton, Norwich, was searching for something to do with her son Mason when she began to try her hand at baking.

The only problem was - she didn't know where to start.

She said: "We started off with Victoria sponges and they all came out looking like pancakes.

Ms Davidson said her cakes resembled pancakes when she first started

"I was pretty hopeless to begin with but lockdown ended up being a blessing for me as I had plenty of time to learn."

Ms Davidson was determined not to give up and studied recipes in a bid to get better.

She admitted it was a "learning process" and that she made a cake a day to hone her skills.

"It did test my patience a little bit," she said. "But when you're a parent, you're used to it.

After 18 months of baking for herself, Ms Davidson felt the time was right to put her new skills to the test and launched a business.

Now, under the name Baking Addict on Facebook, her business specialises in birthday cakes and cupcakes which she delivers across Norwich.

A Kinder Bueno drip cake is just one of the cakes Ms Davidson made for customers

A Kinder Bueno drip cake is just one of the cakes Ms Davidson made for customers - Credit: Kaysie Davidson

Some of the treats which she has recently made includes a Kinder Bueno drip and a drunken Barbie themed cake.

She said: "Alongside being a mum, it's my full-time job.

"I get a lot of business through word of mouth and repeat customers.

"I've received a lot more orders than I thought I would have but I'd love to be even busier."

The price of birthday cakes start from £35 but increases in cost based on sizing and specific requirements.

Looking to the future, Ms Davidson already has aims of expansion and wants to offer her services to businesses.

Ms Davidson said: "I've previously worked with the café in Epic Studios and I'm really interested in forming relationships with businesses.

"I want to grow my birthday cakes line first, but then I'd love to move into offering wedding cakes too.

"I've got lots of plans so the future is exciting."

