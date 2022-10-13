Bubble tea cafe to open second shop in city centre

Moya Bubble Tea is opening a new shop in the city centre - Credit: Archant

A café which has drawn queues of customers with its Taiwanese teas and tasty tapioca pearls has confirmed it is opening a second store.

Moya Bubble Tea opened in Castle Quarter in 2019 but is now opening a second shop in Brigg Street, below The Kimchi restaurant.

The new site will look to adapt its drinks to be more accommodating for city folk walking by.

Bubble tea recipes blend tea with milk and fruit before adding flavoured tapioca pearls.

Owner Adrian Moya said: "We have the opportunity to bring our drinks to a bigger audience.

"We're hoping we'll get much more footfall in a place like Brigg Street.

Adrian Moya, Owner, at Moya Bubble Tea, Castle Mall. Picture: Jamie Honeywood - Credit: Archant

"I think it's one of the best spots in the city.

"Our first venue was in Castle Meadow and considering we opened just before the pandemic we've done well.

"So this is a great improvement for us and reach more people."

Moya Bubble Tea is now open in Castle Mall. Picture: Jamie Honeywood - Credit: Archant

Mr Moya hopes that the new site will be open by late November, just in time for the Christmas shoppers.

He added: "We got the keys about a week ago and we'll start work next week.

Moya Bubble Tea in Norwich will sell a tea with triple bubbles as part of Secret Menu Norfolk Picture: Jamie Honeywood - Credit: Archant

"The whole team is really excited about expanding.

"We're going to keep the same aesthetic as the Castle Quarter venue but add a few things.

"We'll have new types of bubble tea such as bingsu - a Korean shaved ice cream you can add with sweet toppings like chopped fruit, condensed milk, or fruit syrup.

"Our merchandise range will also be expanding and have its own dedicated section.

Adrian Moya, Owner, making a chai tea at Moya Bubble Tea, Castle Mall. Picture: Jamie Honeywood - Credit: Archant

"As well as hoodies, plushies and t-shirts - which we already sell - we'll also be including a range of K-pop items such as keyrings and notebooks.

"Self-serving checkouts will also be introduced to the store."

Mr Moya, the former University of East Anglia (UEA) student, is looking forward to the challenge ahead.

He said: "It's not an easy step to moving into the high street.

"But now we have a chance to be in the spotlight more and offer things that people won't find anywhere else."