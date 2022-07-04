Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Academy to train up budding brokers launched in the city

Francis Redwood

Published: 9:53 AM July 4, 2022
Haysto mortgage brokers, in Prince of Wales Road, are starting up a new training academy.

Haysto mortgage brokers, in Prince of Wales Road, are starting up a new training academy.

A business fast approaching its one year anniversary is already looking to expand over the coming 12 months by starting its own training academy.

Haysto is a mortgage broker based in Prince of Wales Road which aims to plug the gap for people unable to secure a loan from a high street bank. 

Officially launched on July 1 the academy will be create 25 new specialist roles - alongside the businesses' existing team - within the specialist mortgage market.

Haysto's co-founder and CEO, Jonny Moulton.

Haysto's co-founder and chief executive, Jonny Moulton. - Credit: Haysto

Haysto's co-founder and chief executive, Jonny Moulton, said: "The Haysto Academy is an exciting venture for us.

"The academy will run in parallel to our existing hiring strategy of recruiting experienced mortgage experts - where we're on track to reach 50 people by the time we hit our anniversary of being a brokerage in August.

"The academy allows us to go one step further, leveraging our culture of development to hire out-of-industry candidates, pay for their qualifications and progress them to trainee specialist brokers.

"We can't wait to get started."

