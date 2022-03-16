Burger boss celebrates 'jobs for life'

Norwich McDonalds boss Kevin Foley who now employs more than 1,000 people across Norfolk - Credit: James Neale Photography

McDonalds mogul Kevin Foley employs more than 1,000 people.

But the Norwich-based franchise boss started out flipping burgers himself.

These days Mr Foley is less likely to be serving up fries but now prides himself on taking young folk and offering them opportunities to grow.

“A lot of people come to work at McDonald’s and they’re not thinking of a career here - they want a part-time job. But they discover what they can do,” he said.

“It’s one of the things I love watching, seeing people coming through. They come in as a nervous 16 or 17-year-old, starting work and you have to explain to them how to sweep a floor and iron their uniform.

"Six or seven years later they can be running a restaurant.”

Mr Foley, owns 10 branches of McDonald’s spread across Norfolk and has 29 employees who have worked for him for more than 15 years.

Recent research from Birmingham-based Open Study College found the average 30-year-old has had six jobs and is likely to stay with one firm for no more than five years.

Julie Burch, who has worked at McDonalds for 35 years - Credit: K Foley Ltd

Julie Burch started at McDonalds in Norfolk in 1987 at the age of 19.

The 54-year-old said: “I have now clocked up 35 years and can’t imagine working anywhere else. I remember how proud I was when I got my first job and I still have that same pride in my role."

The age range of staff currently starts at 16 and the oldest employee is 80.