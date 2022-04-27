Harry Potter-themed quiz in NR3 among activities on offer this bank holiday

Subscriber Exclusive

Rachel Watkins and Stephen Knock, owners of Norwich Cauldron on Magdalen Street in Norwich. Picture: Lauren De Boise - Credit: Lauren De Boise

It's already time for another bank holiday.

So for folks looking to head out and make the most of an extra day off in the sunshine, here are just a couple of activities for families and friends to enjoy.

Would-be witches and wizards looking for some fun this weekend need look no further than Norwich Cauldron's Harry Potter-themed trail quiz.

The full version of this story is only available on the Evening News+ app – the best place for exclusive city content, Norwich City coverage, daily puzzles and more. Click here to find out more.