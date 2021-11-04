How Norwich's green-friendly market traders would make COP26 leaders proud

It is not just in Glasgow that climate change is being tackled this week.

Those trading in Norwich Market have various green-friendly approaches when serving customers and running their stalls.

While the 2021 United Nation's COP26, takes place the Evening News spoke to stall holders to hear how they are protecting the environment.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson greets members of the delegation ahead of a bilateral meeting with Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett during the Cop26 summit - Credit: PA

Birchley's Loose Leaf Tea is entirely plastic free and all packaging is biodegradable.

While several tea bag brands use a sealing plastic to keep the bag from falling apart, Birchley's are entirely without the material.

Co-owner Sam Bircham said: "From day one we wanted to make the business green-friendly.

"We sell tea from all around the world which is not great in terms of miles, but the things we can control from here include eco packaging and reusable bags."

The Watch Repair Workshop recycles its batteries, while Richard Anderson of the Andersons clothing store is conscious to recycle all his cardboard at the stall.

Various stalls such as Pond's Flowers and the Mike, Debs and Sons greengrocers have also seen an increase in customers using their own bags for produce.

Reusable baskets at the Pond's Flowers Norwich Market stall - Credit: Ben Hardy

Both offer reusable bags and baskets for bulk purchases as well.

Greengrocer Mike Read said: "We try and keep things as local as possible with our suppliers and wholesalers to cut everything down transport and fuel wise."

Mike Read, of Mike, Debbs and Sons greengrocers in Norwich Market - Credit: Ben Hardy

Kevin Hose of Pond's Flowers added: "Lots of people would rather use a bag for life. I have noticed that more and more over the last 18 months. People politely refuse a carrier bag.

"Mr Pond and myself try to do everything we can for the environment. We have got to have a sleeve for the flowers, but there could be a way around that in the future.

Mr Pond's Flowers stall in Norwich - Credit: Ben Hardy

"If we had a paper sleeve it would not work in water but modern technology may be able to change that."

Trevor Eaglen, owner of Trev's Sweets and Treats sells his wares in greaseproof paper bags, but is in the process of installing a LED light for his stall which can be up to 80pc more efficient than conventional bulbs.

Trevor Eaglen, owner of Trev's Sweets and Treats - Credit: Ben Hardy

"We have got to have plastic tubs so people can see the products," he added.