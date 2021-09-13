News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Yorkshire pudding wrap stall shuts on Norwich market

Sarah Burgess

Published: 2:00 PM September 13, 2021   
Feast on the market is closing down

Feast on the market is closing down

A Norwich market stall has made the "unfortunate" decision to shut up shop. 

Feast sold Yorkshire pudding wraps. 

The stall on Row A of the market announced it was closing on September 8.

Callum Irven, owner of Norwich market stall Feast, has started doing Yorkshire pudding wraps. Pictur

Callum Irven, owner of Norwich market stall Feast, has started doing Yorkshire pudding wraps.

A message posted on the stall's Facebook page said: "If you are interested in running your own business on the vibrant Norwich Market, the lease is now up for sale."

The stall opened early in 2020 — with owner Callum Irven taking over the family unit previously occupied by his older brother's stall, Bun Box.

Tim Irven opened Bun Box at stall 23 in summer 2017 selling Japanese inspired food.

In December 2019, he moved to a larger unit on the market after outgrowing the stall.

Feast is closing on Norwich Market

Feast is closing on Norwich Market

His decision to move paved the way for his younger brother to open Feast after spotting a Yorkshire pudding-sized gap in the market.

Callum Irven has been approached for comment.

