Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

‘A phoenix rising from the ashes’ – Norwich Market scoops national award

PUBLISHED: 20:23 31 January 2019 | UPDATED: 20:23 31 January 2019

Jazz Singh at the Indian Feast stall, one of the many different nations food stalls at Norwich Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Jazz Singh at the Indian Feast stall, one of the many different nations food stalls at Norwich Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Norwich Market has been named the best large outdoor market in the country.

The title was bestowed by The Great British Market Awards 2019 – beating out hundreds of entries nationwide.

A spokesman for the National Association of British Market Authorities (NAMBA), which organises the awards, described the city market as ‘a phoenix rising from the ashes’, adding: “(Norwich) Market has demonstrated the power of social media for the market; its work with partners and the local BID; the outreach to young traders and the marked increase in footfall and business expansion.”

Following a drive in 2016 by Norwich City Council, various charities and backed by an Evening News campaign, the 900 year-old market has gone from strength to strength in recent years.

Norwich City councillor Matthew Packer said: “We are absolutely delighted that Norwich Market has been crowned Britain’s Best Large Outdoor Market.

Nick Brewer at the Spanish Churros & Chorizo stall, one of the many different nations food stalls at Norwich Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYNick Brewer at the Spanish Churros & Chorizo stall, one of the many different nations food stalls at Norwich Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“The council has been committed to rejuvenating the market, working closely with the fantastic traders whose creativity and business skills make it the unique, award-winning place it is today.”

