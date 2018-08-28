‘A phoenix rising from the ashes’ – Norwich Market scoops national award

Jazz Singh at the Indian Feast stall, one of the many different nations food stalls at Norwich Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Norwich Market has been named the best large outdoor market in the country.

A fantastic win for @NorwichCC Norwich Market! Winners of the Best Large Outdoor Market at #GBMA19 Great British Market Awards #norwichmarket #NABMAConf pic.twitter.com/5QP7PD7o1l — Nabma Markets UK (@Nabma_Markets) January 31, 2019

The title was bestowed by The Great British Market Awards 2019 – beating out hundreds of entries nationwide.

A spokesman for the National Association of British Market Authorities (NAMBA), which organises the awards, described the city market as ‘a phoenix rising from the ashes’, adding: “(Norwich) Market has demonstrated the power of social media for the market; its work with partners and the local BID; the outreach to young traders and the marked increase in footfall and business expansion.”

Following a drive in 2016 by Norwich City Council, various charities and backed by an Evening News campaign, the 900 year-old market has gone from strength to strength in recent years.

Norwich City councillor Matthew Packer said: “We are absolutely delighted that Norwich Market has been crowned Britain’s Best Large Outdoor Market.

“The council has been committed to rejuvenating the market, working closely with the fantastic traders whose creativity and business skills make it the unique, award-winning place it is today.”