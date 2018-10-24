Norwich makes top 20 list for best cities to work in the UK for first time

Norwich Market and Gentlemans Walk. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2015

Norwich has been named one of the top 20 best cities to work in the UK, according to research looking at everything from job satisfaction to pay.

The city has never been featured on Glassdoor’s (a job site) list, and came in at number 20 this year.

The list is compiled having looked at three factors: how easy it is to get a job, how affordable it is to live there, and job satisfaction.

The report also includes a breakdown of each town or city’s median pay, as well as current average home value, overall job satisfaction rating, population and number of current job openings.

Slough tops the rankings once again this year due to its high number of jobs compared to the local population and relatively high average salaries when compared to living costs in the area.

Other newcomers to the list include Gloucester, Chelmsford and Liverpool.

Last year’s runner up, Manchester, dropped five places down to 7, with some of the UK’s biggest cities not making the list, including Edinburgh, Sheffield, Glasgow, Cardiff and London.