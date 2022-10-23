Lucy & Yak opening 'in good time for Christmas'

Brown and Co agent Katie Bates, inset, said that Lucy & Yak will give Norwich city centre "a much-needed boost" - Credit: Brown and Co

The opening of an ethical clothing brand is coming in just a month's time, the Evening News understands.

Work has begun to fit out a Back of the Inns unit to ready it for new tenants Lucy & Yak.

The popular brand, famed for its colourful dungarees, was set to open in September - October at the latest.

Lucy & Yak is opening a shop in Norwich city centre - Credit: Lucy & Yak

But the unit they're set to move into - formerly home to Castle Fine Art - remains an empty gallery.

Katie Bates, commercial surveyor at Brown and Co Norwich - which leased the building to Lucy & Yak - said: "We welcome the news that Lucy & Yak has commenced its fit-out works at Back of the Inns.

"The opening of the new shop will come in good time for Christmas, giving Norwich city centre a much-needed boost - and we are sure people will really enjoy having a new retailer occupying prime space in this excellent shopping location."

Katie Bates, commercial surveyor at Brown and Co - Credit: Angela Adams Photography

The Norwich store will be the third in the brand's growing bricks and mortar empire, bucking a trend which has seen major retailers vacating the high street in favour of going online.

A launch celebration is planned to commemorate Lucy & Yak's new Norwich home.

Lucy & Yak launched in 2017 and opened its flagship Brighton store in 2019 and opened a shop in Bristol earlier this month.

Castle Fine Art at 13 Back of the Inns, Norwich - Credit: Brown and Co

It also operates pop ups in locations up and down the country.

Earlier this month, a spokeswoman for Lucy & Yak confirmed that the brand will still be coming to Norwich but a concrete opening date is still yet to be announced.

The shop in Back of the Inns is in one of the city's busiest thoroughfares, which connects White Lion Street and Castle Street and runs by the Royal Arcade, which has also gone through serious regeneration after being taken over by new owners last year.

Lucy & Yak aims to open several new high street stores across the UK over the next five years.