Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Business

Popular daytime TV show films on Magdalen Street

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Skyring

Published: 5:14 PM October 23, 2022
Amanda Cook 

A popular TV show has filmed in a city shop. Pictured: Ellie Dubbin, Raj Bisram, Amanda Cook - Credit: Amanda Cook 

A popular daytime television show has been filming in one of the city’s treasure troves.  

The stars of BBC One's Bargain Hunt descended on Looses Emporium on Magdalen Street, where they recorded an episode. 

They sieved through the items on offer at the city's largest antiques shop in search of good value deals, before taking lunch at the recently reopened Looses Tea Room.

Amanda Cook 

The two Bargain Hunt team were inside Looses searching for items to sell at auction for a profit - Credit: Amanda Cook 

Amanda Cook, the new owner of the cafe, said it had been a fun day.   

The 45-year-old said: “We’ve had Raj Bisram [antiques expert and auctioneer from the show] with us, which has been really exciting.” 

She said the presence of the film crew had drawn large numbers of people into Looses.

“The building is really buzzing and there are lots of customers who are really thrilled to see the show filming with us," she added.

Amanda Cook 

Amanda's staff were tasked with making all kinds of treats to keep the food fed. Pictured: Ellie Dubbin - Credit: Amanda Cook 

Amanda and her team had made cakes and savoury dishes to keep the crew well fed throughout the day, and are looking forward to seeing the Norwich store on TV when the episode screens.

Most Read

  1. 1 Family pay tribute to 'courageous' mum Alice, who has died aged 31
  2. 2 Norwich's history explored in new TV show with Blackadder star
  3. 3 5 of the most affordable spots for a roast dinner in Norwich
  1. 4 Full trader line-up and launch date revealed for new city street food hall
  2. 5 High school defends decision to put cameras in student toilets
  3. 6 See inside 'one of a kind' home surrounded by woodland on sale for £1m
  4. 7 Lucy & Yak opening 'in good time for Christmas'
  5. 8 Revealed: All the city road closures for Run Norwich
  6. 9 First look inside art deco cocktail bar at former Birdcage site
  7. 10 Safety fears over St Stephens bus bay design

She said: “It’s been really nice for us to see so many people enjoying looking around the shop.” 

Bargain Hunt, which first appeared on screens in 2000, sees two pairs of contestants compete to find bargains in the hopes of selling them for a profit.

Amanda Cook 

Amanda Cook and her team at Looses Tea Room were charged with keeping the crew fed and watered - Credit: Amanda Cook 

It is the latest in a series of TV shows to shoot in Norfolk in recent months.

In August, Katherine Ryan and Joe Wilkinson were filmed paddleboarding near to the Red Lion pub at Bishop Bridge, for their show Joe and Katherine's Bargain Holidays. 

Amanda Cook 

Bargain Hunt were filming inside Looses on Sunday - Credit: Amanda Cook 

And the city's food scene took centre stage for an episode of the Channel 4 show Best of Britain by the Sea.

Food critic Grace Dent and celebrity chef Ainsley Harriott travelled to Norwich and Great Yarmouth and visited a number of sites, including the Assembly House, the market and St Benedicts Street.



Norwich News

Don't Miss

British Airways aircraft parked up at Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Why was a British Airways plane circling over Norwich?

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Fire crews on Albany Road in Norwich

Norfolk Live News

NR3 road in Norwich closed due to crash

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
A police cordon is in place at a home in Knowland Grove after a man's body was found

Man in 50s found dead in city home

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Stuart Wilby of Roys said the decision to stop selling fireworks was due to customer feedback

Roys bans firework sales at every Norfolk store due to customer requests

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon