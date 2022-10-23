Popular daytime TV show films on Magdalen Street

A popular daytime television show has been filming in one of the city’s treasure troves.

The stars of BBC One's Bargain Hunt descended on Looses Emporium on Magdalen Street, where they recorded an episode.

They sieved through the items on offer at the city's largest antiques shop in search of good value deals, before taking lunch at the recently reopened Looses Tea Room.

The two Bargain Hunt team were inside Looses searching for items to sell at auction for a profit - Credit: Amanda Cook

Amanda Cook, the new owner of the cafe, said it had been a fun day.

The 45-year-old said: “We’ve had Raj Bisram [antiques expert and auctioneer from the show] with us, which has been really exciting.”

She said the presence of the film crew had drawn large numbers of people into Looses.

“The building is really buzzing and there are lots of customers who are really thrilled to see the show filming with us," she added.

Amanda's staff were tasked with making all kinds of treats to keep the food fed. Pictured: Ellie Dubbin - Credit: Amanda Cook

Amanda and her team had made cakes and savoury dishes to keep the crew well fed throughout the day, and are looking forward to seeing the Norwich store on TV when the episode screens.

She said: “It’s been really nice for us to see so many people enjoying looking around the shop.”

Bargain Hunt, which first appeared on screens in 2000, sees two pairs of contestants compete to find bargains in the hopes of selling them for a profit.

Amanda Cook and her team at Looses Tea Room were charged with keeping the crew fed and watered - Credit: Amanda Cook

It is the latest in a series of TV shows to shoot in Norfolk in recent months.

In August, Katherine Ryan and Joe Wilkinson were filmed paddleboarding near to the Red Lion pub at Bishop Bridge, for their show Joe and Katherine's Bargain Holidays.

Bargain Hunt were filming inside Looses on Sunday - Credit: Amanda Cook

And the city's food scene took centre stage for an episode of the Channel 4 show Best of Britain by the Sea.

Food critic Grace Dent and celebrity chef Ainsley Harriott travelled to Norwich and Great Yarmouth and visited a number of sites, including the Assembly House, the market and St Benedicts Street.







