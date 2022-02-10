News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Business

Shoppers confused by floor closure

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Skyring

Published: 9:11 AM February 10, 2022
The top floor of the Castle Meadow Boots store was closed to shoppers due to health and safety concerns.

The top floor of the Castle Meadow Boots store was closed to shoppers due to health and safety concerns. - Credit: Sophie Skyring

City folk trying to pick up their prescription at the Castle Meadow Boots on Wednesday had a surprise when they found they could not enter through the top floor doors.  

Though the store was still open to the public, the top floor has been closed, a sign told customers this was due to health and safety concerns.  

A spokesman at Boots said: “We unfortunately had to close the top floor of our Castle Meadow store today because a team member called in sick at short notice with a non-Covid illness.  

“This left us without enough team members to have both floors of the store open.  

“The bottom floor remained open throughout the day and was accessible via London Street and our team members were on hand to help customers access items they needed from the top floor of the store.  

“We apologise for any inconvenience this has caused to our customers and we thank them for their patience and understanding.” 

It reopened fully this morning. 

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Robin Sainty, chair of the Canaries Trust says he has seen an increase in violence at Norwich City away matches this season.

'Poisonous atmosphere': City fans report growing violence at away games

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Aerial view of a 5-bed home off Cotman Road in Norwich which is for sale for £795,000

Huge city home with outdoor spa and kitchen goes up for sale for £875k

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
The wagyu burger from the restaurant at Cinema City Norwich.

Food and Drink

Norwich restaurant closed until further notice due to staff shortages

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
A fry-up at the Ber Street Kitchen in Norwich.

Seven places to get a great fry-up in Norwich

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon