Shoppers confused by floor closure

The top floor of the Castle Meadow Boots store was closed to shoppers due to health and safety concerns. - Credit: Sophie Skyring

City folk trying to pick up their prescription at the Castle Meadow Boots on Wednesday had a surprise when they found they could not enter through the top floor doors.

Though the store was still open to the public, the top floor has been closed, a sign told customers this was due to health and safety concerns.

A spokesman at Boots said: “We unfortunately had to close the top floor of our Castle Meadow store today because a team member called in sick at short notice with a non-Covid illness.

“This left us without enough team members to have both floors of the store open.

“The bottom floor remained open throughout the day and was accessible via London Street and our team members were on hand to help customers access items they needed from the top floor of the store.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this has caused to our customers and we thank them for their patience and understanding.”

It reopened fully this morning.