Landmark city centre building up for rent for £45,000 a year
PUBLISHED: 11:41 14 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:41 14 October 2020
One of Norwich’s most historic buildings, which has stood empty for more than a year, is up for rent.
The Library, Guildhall Hill, closed in July 2019 as a restaurant run by Jayne and Nigel Raffles for 13 years. New tenants are being sought for the building which also has rates of £20,000 and a lease running for 15 years.
The Library, owned by Norwich City Council, is one of the oldest subscription libraries in England, dating from 1784. It operated as a library until 1976. Originally housed in St Andrew’s Hall, the library moved to Guildhall Hill in 1837. After a serious fire in 1898 the inside had to be rebuilt but it closed in 1976 and the books were presented to Norwich School.
The Grade II-listed building then housed an advice centre until it became, in 2006, The Library Restaurant. The Raffles’ ran it as a restaurant until they closed it in July 2019 after several sales of the business fell through.
Agent London-based Restaurant Property described it as a “stunning Grade II listed building” offering 4,259 sqft of space over three floors.
