Jobs fair coming to Norwich with more than 40 employers hiring

The fair is taking place at the Forum in Norwich - Credit: Ben Hardy

Norwich Jobs Fair is set to take place in two weeks with the chance to be hired for a role.

There will be more than 40 employers at the Forum event, with a chance to speak to HR managers.

It has attracted a range of employers from various sectors all recruiting for locally-based jobs.

Attendees will be able to register with employers for jobs, collect information and ask questions, apply for jobs and even have mini-interviews on the day.

The fair is free to attend and all attendees need to do is bring a CV and be prepared to chat.

Organiser the Jobs Fair encourages people to speak to every employer at the fair as they may have a job on offer that

Norwich Jobs Fair is on at the Forum between 10am and 1pm on Wednesday, July 13.