Norwich’s Ivy Brasserie owner sees earnings fall as costs soar

02 January, 2019 - 09:44
The Ivy Brasserie in London Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Despite Norwich’s recently opened Ivy restaurant being a hit with customers, the owner of the brand has been stung by soaring business rates.

Richard Caring, who owns an eatery empire including the Ivy, J Sheekey, and Daphne’s, saw operating profit fall from £8.7m to £7.2m in 2017, despite sales increasing.

The Ivy in Norwich opened in August of this year, alongside a raft of other new outlet openings including those in Cheltenham and Cambridge.

Recently filed accounts for Mr Caring’s Caprice Holdings, which also owns chain Bill’s, and Sexy Fish, show that overall turnover nudged up 0.8% to £67.7m in the year to December 31, 2017.

Like for like sales were up 2.1%, driven by strong performances at Daphne’s, J Sheekey and The Ivy, which was boosted by its 100th anniversary year.

Pre-tax profit was up from £8.7m to £9.2m, but adjusted earnings - a more closely watched benchmark - fell from £12.4m to £11.1m.

The group said it was held back by “well publicised cost increases in a number of key areas for the hospitality industry”, including wage costs and “significant increases in both rent and business rates”.

Nevertheless, the board described the performance for the year as “satisfactory” and “creditable” in a tough market.

