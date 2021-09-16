Norwich-based IT firm nominated for national award
- Credit: Tiger Eye
A Norwich-based IT firm has been nominated for a national award for its investment in staff wellbeing.
Tiger Eye has made the final shortlist at the Investors in People Awards 2021 for UK Employer of the Year in the silver category.
The IT solutions and services provider is up against eight other businesses for the award.
Dave Wilson, managing director of Tiger Eye said: “It is a privilege to be shortlisted for this award; a clear indication of the dedication and hard work the team has invested in the business.
"Our team are at the heart of our organisation and we are delighted to be recognised for our investment in learning, wellbeing and culture.”
The Investors in People Awards celebrate organisations and individuals which have displayed commitment to investing in staff wellbeing and development.
The winners will be announced at an online ceremony on November 23 2021.
