Sports Direct boss threatens to close Intu Chapelfield store

Business tycoon Mike Ashley is reportedly considering shutting his Sports Direct stores in Intu shopping centres. Photo: Steve Adams Copyright Archant Norfolk 2015

Retail tycoon Mike Ashley is reportedly considering shutting his Sports Direct stores in Intu shopping centres, as his row with the landlord heats up.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sports Direct boss Mike Ashley is reportedly threatening to close more of his stores at Intu shopping centres. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire. Sports Direct boss Mike Ashley is reportedly threatening to close more of his stores at Intu shopping centres. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire.

Earlier this month Mr Ashley announced he would be closing four House of Fraser shops in Intu centres – including the store in Norwich’s Intu Chapelfield – after negotiations over a rent deal failed.

Now the billionaire says he will close 17 of his stores in shopping centres up and down the country, claiming that Intu “has demonstrated it is unwilling to help retailers save stores and jobs”, according to the Sunday Times.

House of Fraser had been seeking large rent reductions as part of its plan to revive its fortunes, after it fell into administration and was bought out by Sports Direct.

House of Fraser is set to close its Norwich store at Intu Chapelfield next spring. Picture: Neil Didsbury House of Fraser is set to close its Norwich store at Intu Chapelfield next spring. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Mr Ashley’s portfolio includes Sports Direct, House of Fraser, Flannels, USC and Evans Cycles.

Intu Chapelfield in Norwich has a large three-storey Sports Direct store close to House of Fraser, though no indications have yet been given about which stores may be affected.

Mr Ashley will reportedly close the stores when leases reach a break clause or expire, a move he claims will cost the landlord more than £25m a year in lost rent and service charges.

When House of Fraser announced its closure in Norwich, Chapelfield general manager Paul McCarthy said all options for the future of the unit were being kept open.

He said it could have a future as retail space, but that Intu Properties had also had success at other centres by using similar spaces for leisure purposes, including mini golf, climbing walls, entertainment centres or a cinema.

Intu is currently awaiting confirmation of a £2.8bn takeover bid from a group of investors led by its largest shareholder John Whittaker. The deadline for the bid has been extended three times and is now set for Friday, November 30.