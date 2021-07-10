News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Coronavirus staff isolation closes Norwich IKEA for all but collections

Dan Grimmer

Published: 12:09 PM July 10, 2021   
IKEA Norwich sign

IKEA in Norwich is closed for all but collections due to staff isolation. - Credit: David Hannant

Norwich's IKEA store has had to close for all but customer collections because staff have had to isolate due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The store, in the Sweet Briar Road industrial estate, hopes to reopen fully on Monday (July 12) for its final week of trading.

The new Ikea store in Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley

The Norwich IKEA store. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

A sign on the door apologises for the inconvenience, and states: "Due to co-worker isolation, we are unable to offer our full service at present.

"We will be operating our collection service over this time. We will be fully re-open from Monday, July 12."

The store, which opened in November 2015 as part of the Swedish retailer's smaller-format shops, is to close completely on Friday, July 16.

Bosses said the store had not met sales or profitability targets, despite investment, and therefore would be closed, with 39 jobs affected.

IKEA said it would try to retain as many people as possible within the business and where that was not possible, would support them in finding new jobs.

IKEA is the latest in a number of Norwich businesses which have had to close due to staff needing to isolate.

Danomey Kitchen, based in The Stanley pub on Magdalen Road and FupBurger, inside The Dog House bar on St George's Street, have temporarily shut.

And The Murderers in Timber Hill had to close after two members of staff tested positive for Covid-19.

It comes as coronavirus rates across Norfolk increase, although they remain below the England and East of England average.

