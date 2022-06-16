Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Ice cream vans on the brink due to cost of living crisis

Sophie Skyring

Published: 10:40 AM June 16, 2022
Norwich's ice cream man will not give up despite sales dropping due to cost of living. 

Gurrch Landa (left), is the owner of Mr Whippy's fleet in Norwich and says he refuses to be beaten by the cost crisis - Credit: Gurrch Landa

Across the Fine City memories of chasing after the tune of an ice cream van are fondly remembered. 

But could the days of the sweet treat merchants be numbered? 

One Norwich fleet has said it refuses to let the nostalgic summertime snack be lost - despite seeing a significant drop in sales.

Gurrch Landa, 29, from Catton, who is the owner of the city's Mr Whippy fleet said: “We have noticed a drop since the cost of living crisis began.

Mr Whippy has 45 items on his menu which include popular flavours like Oreo and Biscoff. 

Mr Whippy has 45 items on the menu which include popular flavours like Oreo and Biscoff. - Credit: Gurrch Landa

“Fortunately we still have regular customers but we don’t really have people who will just come and buy one anymore.

"We only see a few new customers as well."

As a result the Mr Whippy fleet has had to turn to more private events to help to keep their business churning.  

My Whippy can now often be found at fetes, weddings, birthday parties and corporate events.  

Gurrch added: “The thing is, ice cream is an added luxury to life and people are worried about how they are going to pay for their gas and electric, so they aren’t thinking about ice cream.  

“We have had to move into other avenues to make the money - we can't cut prices, it's simply not an option.” 

Gurrch's favourite thing on the menu is a Kinder Bueno waffle desert. 

Gurrch's favourite thing on the menu is a Kinder Bueno waffle desert. - Credit: Gurrch Landa

“We use high quality products and with the price of everything going up we would lose money if we put our prices down,” Gurrch explained.

As a result Mr Whippy will continue to offer street-to-street services but will stagger their visits rather than visiting daily. 

Though people who do get the chance to visit a Mr Whippy van will have plenty to choose from, with 45 items on the menu there is something for everyone.  

There are three ice cream vans in the Mr Whippy fleet. 

There are three ice cream vans in the Mr Whippy fleet. - Credit: Gurrch Landa

Gurrch said: “We have a modern fleet. You can get your classics but we also offer flavours like Oreo and Biscoff.” 

Gurrch’s favourite item on the menu is a Kinder Bueno waffle dessert tray, which has a waffle, ice cream, sauce and kinder bueno and costs £6.  

Mr Whippy is available for private hire and can be contacted via its Facebook and Instagram pages.

