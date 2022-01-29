How 'good vibes' got boxing gym ringing in hundreds of customers

A boxing gym which prides itself on inclusivity has had a knockout start to 2022, teaching 600 regulars despite being open for less than two years.

Hustle Boxing Fitness Gym, located at The Arena in Avian Way in Norwich, focuses on positive thinking as opposed to punch bags.

And it is the gym's community feel which Bobby Harrison, founder of Hustle, said sets his business apart.

The fitness class at Bobby Harrison's Hustle Boxing Gym. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

He said: "Our ethos is 'good vibes only' and we try to make ourselves different to other gyms.

"There's no egos because everyone supports each other."

Mr Harrison first launched the gym in January 2020 from a small space at his previous gym - Complete Fitness in Marriott Close.

However little did he know that two months later he would be forced to transform his business almost overnight due to Covid.

Members in action at the fitness class at Bobby Harrison's Hustle Boxing Gym. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

He said: "I took the business online for a year and built the community up.

"It was a challenge at first but it's set me up to where I am now. It was a blessing in disguise."

Indeed the year gave Mr Harrison the opportunity to teach thousands of people from across the globe - with some students even as far away as Australia.

He added: "I could teach 80 people at a time. You can't do that in person.

"I taught 452 classes in a year and taught 6,500 people during that year."

Bobby Harrison launched the business in January 2020 - two months before the first Covid lockdown. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

Since moving into its new building in April 2021, Hustle has worked with various Norwich-based businesses such as BizClik Media and Erpingham House as well as city tattooists.

And today Mr Harrison strives to offer an environment for everyone with various groups for women, girls aged between 13 to 16 and a men's mental health group.

Mr Harrison said: "We're trying to do things a bit differently to offer more than just exercise.

"There's no judgement here. We welcome all shapes and sizes."

Mr Harrison said his late dad, Ian, who died in October, has been a major inspiration to how he runs his business.

He added: "He always helped people and I want to carry that forward.

"Dad loved the community and was always helping out other people. I want to do that too."