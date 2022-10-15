Turkey is off the menu this Christmas at city's long-standing butchers

Howard & Son has been in Fye Bridge Street since 1889 - Credit: Gary Howard

The city's oldest fish merchant and game dealer will not be selling turkeys this Christmas.

Howard and Son, which has been in Fye Bridge Street since 1889, says it has made the decision amid the ongoing bird flu crisis in Norfolk.

It comes after their turkey supplier - Great Grove Poultry - was hit by the avian virus and lost all of its stock.

But rather than find an alternative supplier, owner Gary Howard said they decided to leave turkey off the menu this year.

"Bird flu is pretty rife in Norfolk right now. It's a volatile situation," he said.

"We do not wish to disappoint our customers close to Christmas should more farms be affected.

"It is a hit to the business but it's not all doom and gloom, we have plenty of other meat options."

Gary Howard is the owner of Howard & Son in Fye Bridge Street - Credit: Gary Howard

Customers can still choose between beef, lamb chicken, hams and gammon.

But Mr Howard said he has also noticed a trend in recent years, with customers opting for a venison joint for the holiday.

His shellfish platters are also a favourite with his customers.

Mr Howard added: "Hopefully it will all be back to normal next year."



