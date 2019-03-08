Norwich hotel named one of best places to stay in country

38 St Giles in Norwich has been named one of the best places to stay by The Sunday Times. Picture Archant. 38 St Giles

A hotel in Norwich has been named among the best places to stay in the UK by The Sunday Times.

Each year the publication choices its favourite 100 hotels in Britain and for 2019 boutique bed and breakfast 38 St Giles made the list.

The publication praised the city centre hotel's breakfast and free DIY gin and tonics.

It wrote: "The former home of the lord mayor, 38 St Giles comprises two Georgian townhouses in the city centre. The owner, Dennis Bacon, has carried out a substantial restyling that cherishes original features while introducing bold wall colours.

"Set around a grand staircase and named after famous figures associated with Norwich (Boudicca, St Augustine, Nelson), The eight rooms have warm parquet floors, antique bedsteads, vintage stained-glass screen doors and exuberant ceiling roses."

Other hotels from Norfolk which made the list were The Brisley Bell, The Pig Shed Motel and Titchwell Manor.

The Black Lion in Long Melford was named the best hotel in the east region.

For the full list visit The Sunday Times website.