Electronics retailer opens its first store in Norwich

Published: 12:51 PM July 19, 2021 Updated: 1:36 PM July 19, 2021

Ultimo Electronics has opened its first store in Norwich. - Credit: Ultima Electronics

An online electronics retailer has chosen Norwich as the place to open its first bricks and mortar store.

Ultimo Electronics was set up in 2014 shipping 20 orders per week, but now employs 25 staff and turns over more than £10m per year.

It predicts that number to triple in the next three years, creating around 30 more jobs at the company.

Ultimo is launching three stores in East Anglia after noting increased demand from customers wanting to see products in person.

Its first has opened on the Sweet Briar Retail park, off the Norwich ring road.

Director John Hannan said: "We believe the experience of buying a pre-owned device should be just as good as buying a new one – only much more affordable.

"We also make the refurbishment process more transparent for customers, with professionally tested stock that comes with a minimum battery life, warranty and technical support, just as you’d expect from a new device."