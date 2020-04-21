Search

Advanced search

Lockdown ‘fast-forwarding’ high street decline with thousands of jobs at risk

PUBLISHED: 16:11 21 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:11 21 April 2020

Norwich city centre during Coronavirus lockdown 31st March 2020. Norwich Castle Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Norwich city centre during Coronavirus lockdown 31st March 2020. Norwich Castle Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

The shops and restaurants that make up our fine city have been dealt a blow during lockdown – with an estimated 70pc closing completely.

Norwich city centre during Coronavirus lockdown 31st March 2020. Lady wearing face mask outside the Royal Arcade Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANNorwich city centre during Coronavirus lockdown 31st March 2020. Lady wearing face mask outside the Royal Arcade Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

And now an industry expert has warned that many of the businesses which make up Norwich’s rich DNA may not survive to the end of the year.

Bricks-and-mortar retailers have been dealt the heaviest blow by the coronavirus crisis but were already weakened by a steady decline in recent years.

MORE: Cath Kidston to close down stores permanently with loss of 900 jobs

Norwich city centre during Coronavirus lockdown 31st March 2020. John Lewis and empty streets Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANNorwich city centre during Coronavirus lockdown 31st March 2020. John Lewis and empty streets Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Professor Joshua Bamfield is the director of the Centre for Retail Research based in Norwich’s Rose Lane. He believes his predictions are not pessimistic but a sad reality.

The research centre has previously predicted 20,620 sites nationally will close in 2020 – with a loss of almost 236,000 jobs.

He highlighted that the high street was already wobbling before the coronavirus crisis with restaurant chains including Jamie Oliver’s and Carluccio’s collapsing into administration.

Norwich city centre during Coronavirus lockdown 31st March 2020. London street empty. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANNorwich city centre during Coronavirus lockdown 31st March 2020. London street empty. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Prof Bamfield said: “What lockdown has done is essentially hit the fast-forward button. What we would have seen in a couple of years time we will see much sooner for a number of reasons.

“The first is that the high street was already in trouble, so it was in a weaker position to begin with. The second is that the public will be nervous after this. After the initial flurry, there will still be a level of uncertainty about income and the future.”

This spells trouble for high street stalwarts like John Lewis which is already struggling to offset its store closures with online sales.

In a trading update posted this week, John Lewis revealed its total sales tumbled 17pc in the weeks since March 15 – and said in the worst case this could plunge to 35%.

Elsewhere Laura Ashley and Cath Kidston have already collapsed blaming the coronavirus.

The former, which fell into administration on May 17, had been struggling for a period of time.

The fashion and homewares chain – which had sites in London Street and the Eaton Centre - had been in talks with stakeholders over refinancing but it said its “revised cash flow forecasts and increased uncertainty” mean it will not be able to secure these funds in sufficient time.

Meanwhile Cath Kidston, which has an outlet in Castle Street, announced this week it would not be reopening after the lockdown.

You may also want to watch:

The news came after the company’s owners secured a deal to buy back its brand and online operations following its fall into administration.

“One thing that may come out of this is reduced rents,” said Prof Bamfield. “You just have to look at what happened with House of Fraser and Intu. That company is already seen as vulnerable and it’s the biggest retail landlord in the country. If landlords want to see their shops occupied they’re going to have to take a look at the level of income they previously expected and make a decision.”

MORE: Back in business: Ice cream firm launches lockdown tubs delivered to your door

House of Fraser had been set to close in Norwich’s Chapelfield in February 2019, but was rescued in January after last-minute talks.

Norwich may have to look to neighbouring high streets for inspiration.

Jonathan Newman is town centre manager at the Great Yarmouth Town Centre Partnership, and said it was “no secret” that the seaside resort had struggled with occupation.

He said: “There’s no crystal ball we can look into and see what our high street is going to look like in 12 months time.

“I suspect that the hospitality industry will suffer because early indications are that they won’t be able to reopen for months. With that in mind I think we’ll see more of a community aspect brought into our high street – perhaps an education hub and other facilities for the public as a whole.”

He added: “What is really important to state at this point is that there is an extraordinary amount of government support to be had. Great Yarmouth Borough Council has paid out nearly £20million to business during lockdown but I believe there is still 30% or 40% who are eligible and haven’t applied. I would definitely urge businesses to make the most of this support when they can.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Police release guide to why you can and can’t go out

Police enforcing the lockdown in Cromer. The police have released new guidelines about what is considered a 'reasonable' reason to be out of your own home. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Tributes paid to Norwich woman after man charged with murder

Tracey Kidd. Picture supplied by Kidd family.

When to watch for meteor shower with up to 100 shooting stars an hour

The Lyrid meteor shower takes place in April. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Quiz Think you know Norwich? Take our ultimate street view quiz

Which road is this? Photo: Google

Cath Kidston to close down stores permanently with loss of 900 jobs

Dalmatian owners descended on the Norwich Cath Kidston store in 2017 when the retailer launched its 101 Dalmatians range. Pic: Archant

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Most Read

Police release guide to why you can and can’t go out

Police enforcing the lockdown in Cromer. The police have released new guidelines about what is considered a 'reasonable' reason to be out of your own home. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

When to watch for meteor shower with up to 100 shooting stars an hour

The Lyrid meteor shower takes place in April. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tributes after footballer, 16, dies of undetected diabetes

Tributes have been paid to Norwich junior footballer Blake Hale, who died unexpectedly. Picture: Wroxham FC

Tributes paid to Norwich woman after man charged with murder

Tracey Kidd. Picture supplied by Kidd family.

What caused trail of flashing lights spotted over Norfolk?

Elon Musk's SpaceX satellites, also known as Starlink, captured in the Norfolk skies overnight on Sunday. Picture: Harry Groom

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Hospital’s coronavirus cases fall, but warns it is too early to relax

Coronavirus cases at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital have fallen. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Tributes paid to Norwich woman after man charged with murder

Tracey Kidd. Picture supplied by Kidd family.

How Norwich’s Topless Baker found fame and became a judge on American TV

Matt Adlard from Norwich found fame as the Topless Baker and now has thousands of followers and is a judge on the Food Network in America Picture: Submitted by Matt Adlard/Ira Giorgetti

‘I was scared to death’: Eyewitnesses describe ‘aliens’ landing in East Anglia

A new film starring a Norfolk drone operator has been made about alleged UFO sightings at Rendlesham Forest. Pic: Indigo Transmit films

Delays see families left without free school meal vouchers

Parents have been left waiting up to 10 days to receive the free school meal vouchers during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Getty/Shutterstock
Drive 24