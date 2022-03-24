Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Hamleys store set to close after six months

Grace Piercy

Published: 10:43 AM March 24, 2022
Hamleys Chantry Place closing

Staff were seen inside Hamleys packing the toys into cardboard boxes - Credit: Grace Piercy

The world's oldest toy shop brand is making its exit from Norwich - just six months after opening.

Hamleys opened its Chantry Place store in September 2021 carrying well-known names like Hamley Bears, Barbie and Pokemon.

Chantry Place has said that the store was only ever meant to be temporary and that it has another brand lined up already to take over the outlet in due course.

Following the closure, Norwich's closest Hamleys will again be the small shop in Stansted Airport or the Regent Street store in London.

Hamleys Chantry Place closing

Shelves inside Hamleys were empty, with toys on the floor ready to be packed - Credit: Grace Piercy

Paul McCarthy, general manager at Chantry Place, said: “Hamleys opened in September on a temporary basis and was a great addition to the centre, so naturally we’re disappointed that they are leaving us.

"However, we are in final negotiations with another brand for the space and continue to have a fantastic offering for families, including Langleys toy shop, Build-a-Bear, Flying Tiger, The Works, not to mention the dozens of fashion and food brands already enjoyed by families visiting Chantry Place.

"We’ll be announcing soon some exciting new brands which will be wonderful news for the Centre and for Norwich too.”

