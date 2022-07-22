Hairdresser to close after 36 years in the city

Above The Fringe, which opened back in 1986, is due to close on August 5. - Credit: Anita Wilson / Google Maps

With the cost of last-minute cancellations piling up and the impact of Covid still stinging, a once-thriving business is set to close next month.

Owner of Above The Fringe Marius Munteanu has handed in the shops keys after taking over the business in 2018.

Now after 36 years of wash, cuts, and blow-dries the company is closing its doors for good on August 5.

Anita Wilson, assistant manager at Above The Fringe, has worked for the company on and off for 17 years.

Anita, 33, said: "The founder, Nicholas Lansdell, started the shop back in 1986 in White Lion Street.

"It was then bought out by Marius - unfortunately Covid hit a couple of years after.

"As the final lockdown ended, in March 2021, we opened up in Castle Meadow.

"But our takings from moving up the road to here have halved - the business just never recovered after Covid."

As well as struggling to come back from the pandemic no-shows, and the recent cost of living crisis, have played a part into the hairdresser's demise.

Anita added: "We've had so many last minute cancellations and no-shows.

"Last Friday alone we lost five appointments which added up to £260 - lost in just one day.

"Hair supplies have also tripled in the last few years.

"It eventually became a perfect storm."

The closure means that the seven hairdressers who called Above The Fringe home will now be looking elsewhere for work.

Anita said: "It got to the point that the rent was due, which is around £1,700 a month, and we didn't have it.

"Marius was forced to give up the keys and I had to tell the girls that they wouldn't have a job - everyone was shocked.

"I was hoping the business would be bought out and we'd carry on.

"It's devastating that it'll all be gone soon.

"Thankfully the land lord of the building is letting us stay here until August 5 when he could've just kicked us out.

"I'm looking to try and find another job but I'm worried this might happen to the other independent salons around the city."