Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Business

City barber 'changing lives' through unique hair replacement service

Author Picture Icon

Francis Redwood

Published: 7:00 AM October 4, 2022
Bobie Morland, owner of Empire Barbers, is offering a unique "life changing" service for balding men

Bobie Morland, owner of Empire Barbers (inset), is offering a unique "life changing" service for balding men - Credit: Bobie Morland

Customers of a Norwich barber say they have a new lease of life thanks to a unique hair transplant service. 

Bobie Morland opened Empire Barbers in Reepham Road on July 31, 2021, after quitting her job as an account manager.

Now, after a year in business, Bobie is "changing lives" with a new launch.

The 40-year-old said: "I offer a unique service for men with hair loss or male pattern baldness.

"They’re called hair replacement systems.

Craig Cook, a 42-year-old plasterer, said the "Hair Replacement Systems have been great"

Craig Cook, a 42-year-old plasterer, said the "systems have been great" - Credit: Bobie Morland

"These hair systems are worn for two to four weeks before they need to be removed, cleaned and refitted.

"I started in March after seeing training provider Novo Cabelo.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man who died at charity boxing event in Norwich named
  2. 2 St Stephens Street revamp branded a waste of money as opening date nears
  3. 3 Police called to 'stand-off' between coach driver and passenger
  1. 4 Trade plummets for business after homeless disputes in city centre
  2. 5 Man in his 50s dies at charity boxing match in Norwich
  3. 6 Nurses 'considering leaving' jobs over parking charges
  4. 7 The Covid symptom now 'more common than loss of smell' as cases rise
  5. 8 'People are tightening their belts' - Meet the sellers at popular car boot
  6. 9 Heavyweight champ Frank Bruno pays tribute to 'Norwich boxing legend'
  7. 10 'Larger than life' father and husband dies aged 29

"They've given people back their confidence with these systems - I was inspired.

"I believe they've changed people's lives."

James Myhill, who lives in Old Catton, started to go bald when he was just 17 years old.

Now 33, the project manager said he now feels "so much better" after having the treatment.

"It has changed my life" he said.

The opening day of Empire Barbers in Hellesdon on July 31, 2021.

The opening day of Empire Barbers in Hellesdon on July 31, 2021. - Credit: Bobie Morland

"I looked a lot older than I was which always bothered me and made me very anxious to be out.

"Whenever I saw myself either in the mirror, or on a teams chat at work, I really wasn't happy with how I looked.

"Me and my partner went on holiday and someone thought he was younger than me.

"He's actually 11 years older.

"It really got to me.

"I was going to have a surgical transplant but I couldn't have it done under medical grounds.

Bobie Morland said the Hair Replacement System has been "life changing" for her clients

Bobie Morland said the service has been "life changing" for her clients - Credit: Bobie Morland

"Having this treatment has given me such a great confidence boost," he added.

Craig Cook, a 42-year-old film studio plasterer, has been having the treatment for the last 18 months.

Craig, from Cringleford, said: "I was never 100pc happy with how I looked.

Bobie Morland, owner and founder of Empire Barbers in Hellesdon.

Bobie Morland, owner and founder of Empire Barbers in Hellesdon. - Credit: Bobie Morland

"I think people underestimate the technology which goes into these."

Bobie added: "My aim is to reduce the stigma attached to wearing hair systems - this is a life-changing service."

Bobie Morland, owner of Empire Barbers, has been offering Hair Replacement Systems since March 2022

Bobie Morland, owner of Empire Barbers, has been offering the service since March 2022 - Credit: Bobie Morland

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Hundreds of people flocked to King Street for a protest on Saturday morning 

'Now that's a disgrace' - Hundreds attend city march

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Inside the Jurnets Bar on King Street, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Music

Historic bar in city forced to permanently close

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
There have been issues with rats in Orbit flats in Hassett Close 

Rats invade city flat as pregnant mum forced to sleep on couch

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
WAW Diamond Road venue

Norwich Live News

Emergency services called to incident at charity boxing event

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon