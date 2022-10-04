City barber 'changing lives' through unique hair replacement service

Bobie Morland, owner of Empire Barbers (inset), is offering a unique "life changing" service for balding men - Credit: Bobie Morland

Customers of a Norwich barber say they have a new lease of life thanks to a unique hair transplant service.

Bobie Morland opened Empire Barbers in Reepham Road on July 31, 2021, after quitting her job as an account manager.

Now, after a year in business, Bobie is "changing lives" with a new launch.

The 40-year-old said: "I offer a unique service for men with hair loss or male pattern baldness.

"They’re called hair replacement systems.

"These hair systems are worn for two to four weeks before they need to be removed, cleaned and refitted.

"I started in March after seeing training provider Novo Cabelo.

"They've given people back their confidence with these systems - I was inspired.

"I believe they've changed people's lives."

James Myhill, who lives in Old Catton, started to go bald when he was just 17 years old.

Now 33, the project manager said he now feels "so much better" after having the treatment.

"It has changed my life" he said.

"I looked a lot older than I was which always bothered me and made me very anxious to be out.

"Whenever I saw myself either in the mirror, or on a teams chat at work, I really wasn't happy with how I looked.

"Me and my partner went on holiday and someone thought he was younger than me.

"He's actually 11 years older.

"It really got to me.

"I was going to have a surgical transplant but I couldn't have it done under medical grounds.

"Having this treatment has given me such a great confidence boost," he added.

Craig Cook, a 42-year-old film studio plasterer, has been having the treatment for the last 18 months.

Craig, from Cringleford, said: "I was never 100pc happy with how I looked.

"I think people underestimate the technology which goes into these."

Bobie added: "My aim is to reduce the stigma attached to wearing hair systems - this is a life-changing service."