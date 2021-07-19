Published: 3:40 PM July 19, 2021

A new women's hair salon in Norwich which also offers fillers along with fringe benefits is now offering free cut and blow drys.

ReDefine Me in Charing Cross is offering £53 cut and style appointments on a first come, first served basis over two days this month.

On July 26 and 27 boss of the salon, Rory O'Shea will be giving away the cuts with the aim of boosting trade.

And he said there was no catch.

"We want new people to come and experience what we have to offer, we offer something different from other salons in Norwich.

"We aren't charging London prices but we do price ourselves on offering London luxury."

ReDefine Me launched in March but had to close temporarily because of Covid lockdown. As well as hairdressing it also offers help with hair loss through medical reasons and the aesthetics treatments such as Botox and fillers.

Mr O'Shea's partner Callum Metcalfe, who works as an advanced nurse practitioner in Attleborough, administers the aesthetics along with NHS nurse Sophie Taylor.

Mr O'Shea, who trained as a hairdresser in London and who also owns a salon in Essex, does the hair cutting and styling.

"The free appointment lasts an hour and will be done by myself so we are limiting the number, but they are available on a first-come, first served basis on July 26 and 27.

"We aim to grow our business by people coming in and experiencing what we have to offer."

The salon is also working with a sustainable vegan salon brand for its products.

Mr O'Shea has done training to give women a comfortable environment to go to to talk about hair loss as part of the charity My New Hair launched by Trevor Sorbie MBE.