Independent greengrocers planning delivery service for city folk

The Daily Farm Fresh shop has been open for a year. One of its owners Susantha Kuruwita is seen outside - Credit: Anthony Carroll

A city centre greengrocers is branching out to deliver fresh fruit and veg right to people's doorsteps.

Susantha Kuruwita, manager of Daily Farm Fresh in Prince of Wales Road, is currently in the final stages of setting up the service.

The 32-year-old said: "We're looking to open up our delivery business hopefully sometime in the middle of next week.

Susantha Kuruwita, owner of Daily Farm Fresh. - Credit: Anthony Carroll

"It's something we thought up recently after we received heavy interest from our customers.

"At the moment we are working out the logistics - so the best way on how to get the requests through to us and how we can manage the deliveries as effectively as possible.

"We've had quite a lot of people call in already interested in the service.

"We're not certain on a date yet because if we don't organise everything properly and offer the service early then we may get a bad reputation which we don't want."