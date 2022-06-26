Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Business

Independent greengrocers planning delivery service for city folk

Author Picture Icon

Francis Redwood

Published: 9:31 AM June 26, 2022
The Daily Farm Fresh shop has been open for a year.

The Daily Farm Fresh shop has been open for a year. One of its owners Susantha Kuruwita is seen outside - Credit: Anthony Carroll

A city centre greengrocers is branching out to deliver fresh fruit and veg right to people's doorsteps.

Susantha Kuruwita, manager of Daily Farm Fresh in Prince of Wales Road, is currently in the final stages of setting up the service.

The 32-year-old said: "We're looking to open up our delivery business hopefully sometime in the middle of next week.

Susantha Kuruwita, owner of Daily Farm Fresh.

Susantha Kuruwita, owner of Daily Farm Fresh. - Credit: Anthony Carroll

"It's something we thought up recently after we received heavy interest from our customers.

"At the moment we are working out the logistics - so the best way on how to get the requests through to us and how we can manage the deliveries as effectively as possible.

"We've had quite a lot of people call in already interested in the service.

"We're not certain on a date yet because if we don't organise everything properly and offer the service early then we may get a bad reputation which we don't want."

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Riverbank Chinese Buffet has closed its Riverside restaurant

All-you-can-eat Chinese buffet at Riverside closes

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Peter Crouch is trying to track down a builder he became friends with at a Norwich hotel 

Are you the mystery Norwich builder Peter Crouch is searching for?

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Chinooks were spotted flying over Norwich on Tuesday evening

Military helicopters spotted flying over Norfolk

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
What changes to the A47 would look like at Blofield looking towards Acle. Picture: Highways England

A47 dualling gets government green light

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon