Last chance to raise a glass in Norwich at the Great British Beer Festival Winter

This will be the last time to attend the Great British Beer Festival Winter in Norwich. Pictured is another beer festival at the same venue. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2018

Beer lovers in Norwich only have one more chance to get a taste of ales and beers from around the country at the Great British Beer Festival Winter on their doorstep.

This will be the last time CAMRA hold it in Norwich as the national event moves to different CAMRA locations every three years.

Not to be confused with a festival for winter beers, this festival has beers for any season.

The festival will run from February 19 until February 23 at St Andrew’s and Blackfriars’ Hall in Norwich.

City pubs will be getting involved with The Fringe, running throughout February, with pub crawls, treasure hunts, events and competitions featuring brewers from the festival, all in the heart of Norwich.

Organiser Martin Ward said: “If you love beer you have to come along.

“There’s not just winter beers like dark stouts, but beers, ciders and perries from all over the country.

“It has been interesting hosting the event for the past two years. It’s different as we get beers and people coming from all over to attend as it is a national festival.

“As it is a national festival we have a wider selection of drinks.”

Beer is not the only thing on tap, with live music, hot food and snacks on offer.

The best beer will be crowned Champion Winter Beer of Britain after it has gone through a judging process by some of CAMRA’s beer connoisseurs.

Mr Martin added: “It can be a bit chaotic trying to organise it so soon after the Norwich Beer Festival but it has been good.”

County and national brewers will compete in each category and the winners and overall winner will be announced at the opening evening.

This year’s chosen charity is the Benjamin Foundation and punters are invited to donate cash and unspent tokens using the glasses stand box and collection pots.

Entrance is cash-only on the door, free to CAMRA members and £15 for non-members.

The hall is open from midday, pre-event ticket packages, including beer tokens and souvenir glasses, can be pre-ordered.

For ticket packages or more information on the festival and February Fringe, visit winter.gbb.org.