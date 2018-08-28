Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

Last chance to raise a glass in Norwich at the Great British Beer Festival Winter

PUBLISHED: 12:52 18 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:14 18 January 2019

This will be the last time to attend the Great British Beer Festival Winter in Norwich. Pictured is another beer festival at the same venue. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

This will be the last time to attend the Great British Beer Festival Winter in Norwich. Pictured is another beer festival at the same venue. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2018

Beer lovers in Norwich only have one more chance to get a taste of ales and beers from around the country at the Great British Beer Festival Winter on their doorstep.

This will be the last time to attend the Great British Beer Festival Winter in Norwich. Photo: Tony MilesThis will be the last time to attend the Great British Beer Festival Winter in Norwich. Photo: Tony Miles

This will be the last time CAMRA hold it in Norwich as the national event moves to different CAMRA locations every three years.

Not to be confused with a festival for winter beers, this festival has beers for any season.

The festival will run from February 19 until February 23 at St Andrew’s and Blackfriars’ Hall in Norwich.

City pubs will be getting involved with The Fringe, running throughout February, with pub crawls, treasure hunts, events and competitions featuring brewers from the festival, all in the heart of Norwich.

Organiser Martin Ward said: “If you love beer you have to come along.

“There’s not just winter beers like dark stouts, but beers, ciders and perries from all over the country.

“It has been interesting hosting the event for the past two years. It’s different as we get beers and people coming from all over to attend as it is a national festival.

“As it is a national festival we have a wider selection of drinks.”

Beer is not the only thing on tap, with live music, hot food and snacks on offer.

The best beer will be crowned Champion Winter Beer of Britain after it has gone through a judging process by some of CAMRA’s beer connoisseurs.

Mr Martin added: “It can be a bit chaotic trying to organise it so soon after the Norwich Beer Festival but it has been good.”

County and national brewers will compete in each category and the winners and overall winner will be announced at the opening evening.

This year’s chosen charity is the Benjamin Foundation and punters are invited to donate cash and unspent tokens using the glasses stand box and collection pots.

Entrance is cash-only on the door, free to CAMRA members and £15 for non-members.

The hall is open from midday, pre-event ticket packages, including beer tokens and souvenir glasses, can be pre-ordered.

For ticket packages or more information on the festival and February Fringe, visit winter.gbb.org.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most Read

Pub set to open inside Norwich Station

Glass of light beer in a pub. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Video Daughter of late celebrity hairdresser takes over much loved salon

Emma Joyce, the daughter of the late Chris Chapman who cut hair for the Norwich City squad in the 70's took over her dads old salon in Brooke. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Car thieves flee after 10-mile police chase on A47

A stolen car that left the road near Acle after a police pursuit from Norwich along the A47.

Man appears in court following discovery of three quarters of a tonne of illegal tobacco in Norwich

Illegal tobacco seized by Norfolk Police and Norfolk County Council. PIC: Submitted by Norfolk County Council.

Video Met Office issue weather warning for snow across Norfolk

Fresh snow coveres Normanston Park, Lowestoft. Picture: Nick Butcher
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most Read

This is when it’s expected to start snowing in Norwich

A shopper slowly making their way up an icy Timber Hill. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Mum fears she could face daily fines as parking enforcement introduced

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

#includeImage($article, 225)

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Tiger stores in Norwich reducing all stock to £2 or less

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Pub set to open inside Norwich Station

Glass of light beer in a pub. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norwich City star Timm Klose delivers his injury bulletin from Switzerland

Timm Klose is facing a spell on the sidelines with a knee injury Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images

Running column: Marathon training has consisted of long runs, a children’s party and a spacehopper race for Mark Armstrong

Mark Armstrong on a training run in Long Stratton. Picture: Alison Armstrong Photography

A Norwich meet-up to help mums juggle work, childcare, leisure and life

Emma Victor-Smith of We Got This (Sometimes!) Picture: Emily Gray Photograph

Last chance to raise a glass in Norwich at the Great British Beer Festival Winter

This will be the last time to attend the Great British Beer Festival Winter in Norwich. Pictured is another beer festival at the same venue. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists