Homeopathy clinic offering free advice in city centre
- Credit: PAYG PR
A former GP is offering a new free healthcare clinic for people withing to learn more about homeopathy.
Found at The Complementary Health Clinic in Exchange Street, Norwich Homeopathy is run by former GP Dr Michel Raggoo.
Homeopathy is a natural form of medicine which can be used at all stages of life believed to help with a wide range of conditions.
This can range from hay fever or eczema to anxiety, stress, or depression.
Dr Raggoo said: "I trained in homeopathy so that I could provide my patients with a more detailed, holistic approach to healthcare.
"In homeopathy the whole person is considered, personalised care plans are discussed, and simple lifestyle changes are highlighted.
"All of which can have a significant impact on symptoms."
The free clinic has been launched to help during the cost of living crisis.
Appointments are available on the second Thursday of each month, from 9.30am to 4.30pm.