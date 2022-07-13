Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Cinema club offering tickets for £1.25 returns

Francis Redwood

Published: 10:18 AM July 13, 2022
James Coates, events manager at The Forum.

James Coates, events manager at The Forum. - Credit: The Forum

An independent cinema is bringing back cheap tickets for those looking for an affordable night out.

The Forum, based opposite the St Peter Mancroft Church, has brought back its film club after two years away.

It offers city folk 12 screenings over the year for £15 - working out to just £1.25 per film.

The Forum Film Club is on the second Thursday of each month and takes place in the 120-seat auditorium with the evening's entertainment shown on a projector.

And those thrifty cinema-goers who have been part of the club since day one can't wait to get back into their seats.

The Forum, the community building where cinema-goers can enjoy affordable films.

The Forum, the community building where cinema-goers can enjoy affordable films. - Credit: Abigail Nicholson

James Coates, events manager at The Forum who organises the film club, said: "We'd been running seven years prior to the club stopping in 2020 due to the pandemic.

"People have said to me how happy they are to have the club back after all this time.

"We run it all on a shoestring budget and all the money we make goes back into the club so we can get more films.

"The idea was to provide a cheaper alternative for people who like films as even though everything is more expensive now - it's still important people try to go out and enjoy themselves."

James added: "Our customers have built a great community for people to join and even while the club was put on hiatus our members stuck around and have been really positive.

"Some people may get together after the film to chat about it and many have said they've made friends off the back of joining the club - which is great.

The Forum Film Club is held in the 120 seat auditorium.

The Forum Film Club is held in the 120-seat auditorium. - Credit: Keiron Tovell

"It’s always a pleasure to organise the Forum Film Club – bringing a great variety of films to the members and joining in with the community on the Facebook group.

"There’s always something to learn and it’s encouraged me to watch films I never would have chosen otherwise.

"I'm so glad the film club is back - I've always been involved with it and it's great to finally be working on it again."

For more details visit the Forum website.

