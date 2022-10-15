Shopping trolley bay put up in disabled parking spot sparks outrage

The Food Warehouse in Longwater Retail Park saw a shopping trolley shelter put over a disabled parking bay - Credit: Weber Shandwick

A blue badge user visiting a new shop in the city was shocked to find the disabled parking spot used as a trolley bay.

Kris Stone, who lives in Barnham Broom, visited The Food Warehouse in Longwater Retail Park on October 12 after it opened the day before.

But the 62-year-old couldn't park as the disabled spot was being used as a shopping trolley shelter.

The Food Warehouse said it rectified the issue "immediately" and has created a new parking space.

Mr Stone, who was with his eight-year-old son Tao-Rae, said: "I couldn't believe it.

The trolley shelter has been placed on top of the disabled parking bay at The Food Warehouse in Longwater Retail Park - Credit: Kris Stone

"I suffer from rheumatoid arthritis - a long-term condition that causes pain, swelling and stiffness in the joints - which causes me a lot of pain and makes it difficult for me to move.

"As a result I've had a blue badge for a couple of years.

"Typically that day I was feeling really rough and aching.

"Having the disabled spot next to the shop is really helpful as I can park up outside and it makes life easier."

He added: "They've not even bothered to try and cover up the fact it used to be a disabled spot.

"It's just been plonked there and left - you can still see the painted disabled sign.

"There's no shame."

Costessey Town Council member Gary Blundell. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

A spokeswoman for The Food Warehouse said: "The Food Warehouse is aware of the situation and we immediately rectified this.

"A new disabled space has been created at the front of the store."

Gary Blundell, town councillor for Costessey, was very supportive of the Food Warehouse opening but raised concerns over the location of the new spots.

He said: "I saw them being painted yesterday and they appeared to be slightly further away from the shops.

"I'm hoping they've made sure they are suitably sized and safe for people to get out from."

Mr Stone added that there had been a lack of "care and consideration".

He said: "It's just strange that the decision was even made in the first place to put the trolleys in the disabled parking bay.

"It would be funny if it wasn't so ridiculous."