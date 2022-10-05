Frozen food store confirms opening date and £1,000 voucher giveaway

The sign outside a Food Warehouse store in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop - Credit: Chris Bishop

Shoppers at a new food store opening on the outskirts of the city may be able to take some items home for free.

Food Warehouse has confirmed it is going to open in Longwater Retail Park this autumn.

The 10,000 sqft venue, which is owned by Iceland Foods, got the go-ahead back in July to open.

To celebrate its opening the venue is offering anything from in-store vouchers to a supermarket sweep-style run around the store for those eager enough to queue up early.

And it has confirmed the grand opening will be on October 11.

A spokeswoman for Food Warehouse said: "The store is offering £1,000 worth of vouchers to the first 100 customers through the door.

"In addition to the vouchers customers entering the queue before 7.45am on the day of the opening will receive a raffle ticket with a chance to win one of seven prizes.

"And for those feeling lucky, customers in the queue before 7.40am can take a guess at how many sweets are in a jar at the front of the store.

"The person with the exact, or closest, guess will win a brand new hot tub spa worth £250.

"If customers queue up before 7.30am on opening day they'll be given a raffle ticket and entered into a free prize draw.

"Three winners will then be chosen to take part in a 90-second trolley dash.

"With the whole store to themselves the winners can push their trolleys around the Food Warehouse’s extensive range and grab what they can, while they can, all for free."

Gary Blundell, town councillor for Costessey, believes the shop is a "welcome addition" to the area.

He said: "I'm really looking forward to the food warehouse opening on October 11.

"The store will give the people of Costessey and surrounding area a much needed choice of products.

"Especially at this time when the cost of living is increasing people won't need to travel around so much and could save some much needed funds from shopping in their local area."

The store's opening hours are Monday to Saturday, 8am to 9pm, and Sunday 10am to 4pm.