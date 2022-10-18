Coffee and cocktail bar latest vendor announced for Yalm food hall

The latest trader in Norwich's up-and-coming foodie haven has been revealed.

Ahead of the the Royal Arcade’s food hall Yalm's upcoming opening, five kitchens have already announced their residency at the venue - Eric's Pizza, Baha, NXXDS, Toast Kitchen and Souk.

Last week, Flying Saucers was unveiled as the first ground floor operators, offering an artisan cheese, wine and small plates grazing bar, delivered on a sushi conveyor system.

Norwich's Royal Arcade was built in 1899 and designed by famed city architect George Skipper - Credit: Maya Derrick

And there are still a few more announcements to make ahead of Yalm's opening in November.

Coffee and cocktail concept Folks Coffee Co will join Flying Saucers' downstairs offering.

The brand provides an intimate coffee experience and a modern take on cocktails - including oat flat whites, filled doughnuts, mango iced tea and giant passion fruit martini sharing bottles.

Folks' co-founder, Harry Vergerson, said: "Awesome coffee and great times are a core part of our DNA.

"It’s a perfect match for us to be operating from Yalm where our mix of traditional tastes with a modern twist should appeal to the people of Norwich looking for something a little different to what’s on offer from the usual coffee stops.

"We can’t wait to open and share the Folks’ ethos with our customers."

Harry Vergerson, co-founder of Folks Coffee Co - Credit: Folks

Dan Searle, operations manager at Yalm, said: "I am delighted to have Folks Coffee Co on board.

"We all know how important it is to find great coffee and to be able to enjoy it in stunning surroundings. I believe that having Folks at Yalm will do just that.

Dan Searle, operations manager at Yalm in Norwich - Credit: Fixr Digital

"It’s going to be a truly all day experience whether it’s an early morning coffee, a lunchtime bite or an after work cocktail."

Simon Ashdown, director of LPC1 - the company managing the Royal Arcade - said: "Now that we are getting close to opening it is really exciting to be able to see the pieces of the jigsaw coming together in terms of confirming the vendors in Yalm.

"We already have a vibrant mix a tastes and cultures that will give the people of Norwich a truly unique dining and drinking experience.”