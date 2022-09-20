Meet the 'new wave' city florist who has made bouquets for Judi Dench
- Credit: Posy Flwrs/PA
A Norwich-based florist who has created bouquets for the likes of Judi Dench is opening a pop-up spot in NR3.
Posy Flwrs, owned by Emily Brown, will be at Norwich Pop Up in St Augustine's Street at the start of October.
The "new wave" florist describes her style as contemporary, colourful and fun - taking inspiration from those who do things slightly differently.
Having launched this month, she releases a new "high-impact" bouquet every Friday, using seasonal flowers to create a different sculptural posy each week.
"I decided to start Posy Flwrs after Covid left me feeling a bit flat and in need of returning to my creative roots," she said.
"I love the idea that I might be able to inject some dopamine into people's lives via my floral designs."
Ms Brown, a mother of two, previously worked with children and has a degree in graphic design.
She went to Easton College to complete a floristry course and her first paid commission was for none other than Dame Judi Dench.
“I was asked to create two dried flower bouquets for her dressing room and it was honestly the most nerve-wracking and surreal thing I've done," Ms Brown said.
"Judi absolutely loved the flowers and took them home with her afterwards.”
Posy Flwrs' pop-up is taking place on Saturday, October 1, and Sunday, October 2, selling fresh flowers, bouquets, smudge sticks and handmade candles.
The flower studio will also be hosting Halloween and Christmas workshops at The Sir Garnet pub.