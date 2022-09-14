City florist on why she never cashed 42-year-old cheque sent by the Queen

Florist Barbara Tabor who runs Constance Websters Florist in Thorpe St Andrew with her cheque she received from the Queen to supply roses to a Sandringham employee who was in hospital at the time. She kept the cheque as a momento. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A florist who has cherished the keepsake of a lifetime has shared the story behind a £9 cheque she received from the Queen.

Barbara Tabor, 84, who has run Constance Webster Florists in Spinney Road, Thorpe St Andrew for 50 years, answered a call out of the blue from Buckingham Palace in early 1980.

The palace staff member asked Barbara to send 12 yellow roses to a woman connected to Sandringham who was on the Ingham ward at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

After realising it was not a practical joke and creating a perfect bouquet, she received a cheque from the Queen's Privy Purse for £9 on February 7, 1980.

The cheque sent by Buckingham Palace to florist Barbara Tabor in 1980 which she never banked - Credit: Sonya Duncan

So proud of being asked to undertake the task Mrs Tabor did not cash the cheque.

Mrs Tabor, who was 14 when King George VI died and remembers watching the Queen's coronation, said: "I was overjoyed she chose a small shop in Norwich.

"Six months after I first received the cheque I got a phone call from Buckingham Palace asking if I was a royalist and if that was the reason why I never cashed the cheque.

"I replied: 'Yes'. The man on the phone said he admired my honesty but added the palace would send me another cheque which I should bank immediately.

"I'm really proud. I love royalty."

The great-grandmother said she had always loved the Royal Family and had many beautiful books on the monarchy.

To this day she has also kept the precious piece of paper in perfect condition.

She added: "I'm devastated by the loss of the Queen. I've admired her all my life.

"She was an amazing lady and my heart goes out to her family.

"We will never have a monarch that will serve the amount of years with such dedication she gave.

"I will always remember her lovely smile."

The 84-year-old, who has created a special display in her shop, plans to visit the sea of floral tributes at Sandringham with her own handmade bouquet of white roses.

"The amazing floral tributes show how much the country loved the Queen. I will say thank you to her for all the joy she brought me and everyone else," Mrs Tabor added.



