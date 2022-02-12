News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Business

Famous angler answers questions in shop open day

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Skyring

Published: 1:08 PM February 12, 2022
Famous Angler Alan Blair spent the day on Saturday inspiring young and seasoned fishing fanatics  

Famous Angler Alan Blair spent the day on Saturday inspiring young and seasoned fishing fanatics with his stories and tips in Norwich. - Credit: Daniel Brydon

A well-known angler gave top tips at an open day.

Wensum Valley Angling, in Taverham, hosted the event on Saturday. 

Daniel Brydon, owner of the shop has put together a Nash Tackle open day, offering discounts, prizes and a chance to meet  famous carp angler, Alan Blair who was on hand to share his stories and answer questions.  

Creating popular videos for Nash Tv Carp Fishing on YouTube, Mr Blair’s fishing and tip videos are watched by thousands.  

With over 143,000 subscribers on the platform, the fishing fans of Norwich were in for a treat.  

Mr Brydon said: “It’s been a mega day, with over 100 people visiting the shop by mid-morning.  

“We had enough staff in to ensure everyone was taken care of. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Norwich roads and major roundabout closed after car goes into river
  2. 2 Village to quadruple in size after 300-home development
  3. 3 Norwich restaurant manager's fears over missing friend
  1. 4 Three teenagers charged in connection with murder of Joe Dix
  2. 5 Have you visited this cool new cafe - on a Norwich industrial estate?
  3. 6 Fire crews called to Norwich city centre blaze
  4. 7 The show-stopping Norwich restaurant doing good in the city
  5. 8 Infrastructure fears as housing and tree felling project continues
  6. 9 Plea for volunteers otherwise park's mini railway will be 'history'
  7. 10 New city sweet shop hoping to bring 'something different' to Norwich

“We had lots of junior anglers coming in the store to meet Alan which was brilliant.”  

Mr Brydon and his team would like to thanks Nash Tackle and Mr Blair for taking the time to inspire their shoppers.  

Norwich News

Don't Miss

A number of events have been cancelled in Norwich including Comedy in the Park, Craig David and Jason Manford shows

Customers struggle to get cash back as city events cancelled

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Eglington Mews, Norwich

Norwich Live News

Homes evacuated as bomb disposal team swarm city cul-de-sac

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
From left to right: Barbers Tyler, Frazer (owner) and Aidan.

First look at the city barber shop with a bar and poker table

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
The closure of the Riverside Road and Thorpe Road junction has had an impact on surrounding neighbours such as Mark Deveney 

Parents fear 'accident waiting to happen' as busy city road shuts

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon