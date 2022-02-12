Famous angler answers questions in shop open day

Famous Angler Alan Blair spent the day on Saturday inspiring young and seasoned fishing fanatics with his stories and tips in Norwich. - Credit: Daniel Brydon

A well-known angler gave top tips at an open day.

Wensum Valley Angling, in Taverham, hosted the event on Saturday.

Daniel Brydon, owner of the shop has put together a Nash Tackle open day, offering discounts, prizes and a chance to meet famous carp angler, Alan Blair who was on hand to share his stories and answer questions.

Creating popular videos for Nash Tv Carp Fishing on YouTube, Mr Blair’s fishing and tip videos are watched by thousands.

With over 143,000 subscribers on the platform, the fishing fans of Norwich were in for a treat.

Mr Brydon said: “It’s been a mega day, with over 100 people visiting the shop by mid-morning.

“We had enough staff in to ensure everyone was taken care of.

“We had lots of junior anglers coming in the store to meet Alan which was brilliant.”

Mr Brydon and his team would like to thanks Nash Tackle and Mr Blair for taking the time to inspire their shoppers.