Chippy van selling 'a taste of the seaside' outside city boozer

A seaside food bar in a pub garden is proving a hit with punters - Credit: Matt Drew / Lewis Ding

A mobile van selling "traditional fish and chips" which can be washed down with a pint is proving a hit with punters.

The West End Retreat pub in Browne Street has added its own food van - West End Retreat Fish Bar - serving up a range of seaside dishes.

Matt Drew runs the fish bar and after only 12 weeks his decision to go it alone is paying off.

Matt Drew owner of The West End Retreat Fish Bar in Browne Street - Credit: West End Retreat Fish Bar

The 44-year-old has plenty of experience in hospitality working at Captain Americas Hamburger Heaven in Exchange Street for 19 years, before moving on to The Marlingford Bell as a head chef for four years, and then at the Last Pub Standing as a kitchen Manager.

But Matt, from Dolphin Grove, said he "Always wanted to do my own thing.

"The pub doesn't have a commercial kitchen but Gary Staff, owner of the The West End Retreat pub, wanted food on the premises.

"Overall there's been in excess of about £35,000 invested into kitting out the van with everything we need.

The West End Retreat pub doesn't have a commercial kitchen but the fish bar is located outside in the pub's garden - Credit: Lewis Ding

"I got it all set it up in the pub garden and it's been going great."

The food includes traditional fish and chips, fish cakes, and scampi all sourced within a 30-mile radius with Matt making his own batter for everything.

The newest addition to the food bar is the double deluxe burger which Matt says "is very popular."

Gary Staff, owner of The West End Retreat Pub, said: "We've definitely got more people come in because of the food bar.

The West End Retreat Fish Bar has proven to be very popular among customers - Credit: Matt Drew

"Customers are loving it.

"We'll hopefully get a deal on customers getting food and drink together as well."

With the fish bar up and running Matt is looking to develop and expand even more.

He added: "We're on Deliveroo now so hopefully we can reach more people.

The West End Retreat Fish Bar's newest addition is the double deluxe burger - Credit: Lewis Ding

"I'm always continuing to improve and adapt with what the customers feed back to me.

"It's been challenging but I'm really enjoying it.

"I'd say it's paying off so far."

The West End Retreat Fish Bar is open Sunday 2pm to 7pm, Monday 4pm to 7pm, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday 2pm to 8.30pm and Friday 12 noon to 8.30pm.