What did this restaurant boss do when forced to close over Covid?

Caroline Culot

Published: 3:21 PM July 23, 2021   
The co-owner of a popular Norwich restaurant did a surprise thing when four of her staff were 'pinged' by the NHS.

Andrew Jones and Hannah Springham, the Farmyard restaurant. - Credit: Simon Finlay Photography

Hannah Springham, who runs the Farmyard, St Benedict's Street, with her partner, chef Andrew Jones, is closing the venue until Wednesday, July 28 after staff were alerted by the NHS app.

But when cancelling people's bookings, she referred them to other rival restaurants in the city such as Benedicts, Benoli and Don Txoko.

The couple also run the Dial House in Reepham.

"It is really difficult, it feels like the walls are closing in, although we did expect it. I've recommended other restaurants because I hope they would do the same and help us.

"I'm contacting all the customers but it's a week's revenue which we need but we aren't going to mess around with the safety of our guests or team.

"We may be able to find space at our big sister The Dial House in Reepham if people would like a drive out or we've recommended a few local alternatives should people wish to stay in Norwich."



