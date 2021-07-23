What did this restaurant boss do when forced to close over Covid?
- Credit: Simon Finlay Photography
The co-owner of a popular Norwich restaurant did a surprise thing when four of her staff were 'pinged' by the NHS.
Hannah Springham, who runs the Farmyard, St Benedict's Street, with her partner, chef Andrew Jones, is closing the venue until Wednesday, July 28 after staff were alerted by the NHS app.
But when cancelling people's bookings, she referred them to other rival restaurants in the city such as Benedicts, Benoli and Don Txoko.
The couple also run the Dial House in Reepham.
"It is really difficult, it feels like the walls are closing in, although we did expect it. I've recommended other restaurants because I hope they would do the same and help us.
"I'm contacting all the customers but it's a week's revenue which we need but we aren't going to mess around with the safety of our guests or team.
You may also want to watch:
"We may be able to find space at our big sister The Dial House in Reepham if people would like a drive out or we've recommended a few local alternatives should people wish to stay in Norwich."
Most Read
- 1 'Too close to home': Neighbours' shock as body found at Mousehold Heath
- 2 'I'd be utterly lost without it' - Family told to dig up vegetable patch
- 3 Hospital confirms two patients have died from Covid
- 4 Chicken restaurant closes 'due to unforeseen circumstances'
- 5 Shoe shop founded in 1857 closes down
- 6 What are the top 10 new shops opening in Norwich?
- 7 Cafe in historic park pavilion to reopen after £36,000 renovation
- 8 City bar owner tells clubbers: 'Turn off Covid app'
- 9 More than 70 speeding drivers snared in police day of action
- 10 Calls for 'white elephant' bus lane to be opened for emergencies