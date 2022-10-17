'Elf on the Shelf' to visit city homes advent delivering calendars this Christmas

Character visit company Dottie's Little Sparkles said that Elf on a Shelf is now more popular than Father Christmas - Credit: Jo Jenkinson

A party company has given Father Christmas the year off and will instead be touring Elf on the Shelf around the Fine City.

Kids across Norwich could be visited by the popular character this festive season, who will deliver an advent calendar as well as performing.

Homes who are lucky enough to be visited by the elf will also have the chance to get some photos and have a chat with the elf.

The elf will make many home visits over the festive period - Credit: Jo Jenkinson

It comes as Swaffham-based company Dottie's Little Sparkles revealed the Elf on the Shelf is actually more popular than Father Christmas with customers.

Elf on a Shelf is a little elf that is known for playing pranks and tricks in the lead up to Christmas.

The idea is that he 'moves' every single night so every morning children will find him to see what he has been up to.

In recent years Dottie's Little Sparkles owner, Jo Jenkinson, 30, has realised that children no longer associate Christmas with the big man coming down a chimney.

Instead children want a visit from the Elf on a Shelf character.

The mum-of-three said: “The elf can be cheekier and lot of children are really into him now – we are finding that he is even more popular than Santa.”

Jo is even planning on introducing Elf on a Shelf into her own home this December.

The elf will take children an advent calendar to start the festive season or a selection box - Credit: Jo Jenkinson

She said: “We haven’t done it before but our little one is nearly two – it's all part of the magic and children love seeing what they have been up to overnight."

“Myself and our elf, who is named Chuckles, will go to houses around Norwich that book a visit this Christmas.

Jo Jenkinson lives with her husband, Ronald, and three girls, Darcie, 10, Dottie, four and Florence, two. - Credit: Jo Jenkinson

“The elf will bring each child an advent calendar or a selection box and then it’s time for photos, dancing and interactions.

“Some children like to show Chuckles their own elves.”

She added: “Some parents will leave their elf on the door step and Chuckles will bring it in with him to start the festivities.”

Families in Norwich can be visited by Elf on the Shelf - Credit: Jo Jenkison

The visits cost £30 for one child and every child after that is £3.

More information and booking can be found on Facebook via @dottieslittlesparkles