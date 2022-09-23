Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Post Office added to high-tech electric forecourt's facilities

Author Picture Icon

Francis Redwood

Published: 7:00 AM September 23, 2022
A new Post Office has opened at Gridserve's Norwich Electric Forecourt offering commuters services such as posting letters and parcels, banking and paying bills while they charge their vehicle.

The Post Office adds to the various other on-site facilities at the forecourt, on the Broadland Gate Business Park in Postwick, such as Costa Coffee, WHSmith and M&S Food.

Chris Ward, general manager at Gridserve Norwich Electric Forecourt, said: "We are thrilled to be opening the new Post Office at our Electric Forecourt which provides the local community access to vital services.

"Everyone is welcome whether they have an electric vehicle or not as our electric forecourt in Norwich is not only designed around the needs of electric vehicle drivers, but also here to deliver the best possible customer experience, offering world-class retail and customer services."

The Post Office is open from 9am to 5.30pm on weekdays, 9am to 2.30pm on Saturdays and 9am to midday on Sundays.

