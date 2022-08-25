Electric transport retailer closing city shop

Pure Electric, in Castle Quarter Shopping Centre, is closing down - Credit: Archant / Pure Electric

One of the "leading specialists" in electric rides is closing its doors to focus on their own brand of e-scooters.

Pure Electric, located in Castle Quarter, offers a range of e-scooters and e-bikes.

The shop currently stocks a variety of leading brands in the e-bike business such as Brompton, Specialized and Orbea.

However the store is closing on September 6 with the company switching gears.

The business is now focussing on manufacturing their own range of Pure Electric e-scooters according to bosses.

The Pure Electric store in Castle Quarter Shopping Centre - Credit: Pure Electric

Rob Cowell, UK managing director, said: "Pure Electric was founded on the ambition to address the environmental and social issues of traditional transport systems in urban environments.

"To maintain our trajectory towards delivering our mission we’ve decided to make some changes.

"We've decided to move away from offering e-bikes to remove complexity from our business.

"Therefore we've made the very tough decision to go into consultation based on the proposal to close the majority of our retail stores.

"Over the coming months we'll be putting our full focus exclusively on Pure branded e-scooters, through our online channels and flagship store, in London.

"This decision has ultimately led to the closure of most of our stores including the Norwich branch.

Rob Cowell, UK managing director, at Pure Electric - Credit: Pure Electric

"Our immediate focus is on supporting team members affected by the changes.

"This includes speaking with other retailers in our industry about opportunities for both our teams and stores.

"Providing a best-in-class experience for our community of riders remains a top priority.

"Customers can continue to find us online.

"Our support team is accessible through our website and social media channels.

The Pure Electric Norwich store will be closing on September 6 - Credit: Francis Redwood

"They are on hand for support with warranties, repairs, servicing or any other queries."

In the meantime, all e-bikes are 25pc off or more, in-store for those looking for a deal.

The Bristol-based company, founded by entrepreneur Adam Norris in 2018, had 17 stores across the UK and eight outlets in France and Spain.

However a number of stores already closed in July and more will shut in September.

Combined the brand employed around 280 staff.