Bid to turn Norwich pub into health clinic

Simon Parkin

Published: 5:30 AM March 7, 2021   
The Dyers Arms in Lawson Road, Norwich, before the closure of the pub.

The Dyers Arms in Lawson Road, Norwich, before the closure of the pub. - Credit: Archant

Pulling pints could be replaced with pilates and acupuncture if plans to turn a former Norwich pub into a health and wellbeing centre are approved. 

Permission is being sought to change the use of The Dyers Arms, in Lawson Road, from a pub into a health clinic that would be a base for visiting specialists. 

Plans submitted to Norwich City Council seek to transform the street corner pub into a centre for health treatments including acupuncture, osteopathy, reflexology, health massages and yoga and pilates. 

You don't need to get undressed for most acupuncture treatments Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Acupuncture is one of the complementary therapies that could be offered at the former Dyers Arms pub premises.  - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The applicants, an existing practice known as Treat Norwich, already offer complementary therapies at Capitol House on Heigham Street but are seeking larger premises.

The plans show the pub turned into six treatment rooms on both the ground and first floor of the building.  

In the planning submission they state: “The property is ideally suited to this conversion as it has a number of differing sized rooms and requires little internal and no external alteration.”

They add that the new business would “generate very little, if any noise, certainly less than its former use as a public house. 

“The proposed use also produces only very limited quantities of waste and there would be few, if any, deliveries to the premises. Therefore this change of use would substantially reduce the impact on the amenities of the neighbouring residents.” 

A yoga pose featured in Everyone Try Yoga: Finding Your Yoga Fit. Picture: PA Photo/Kyle Books.

Yoga and pilates could be taught at the former Dyers Arms pub in Norwich. - Credit: PA

The NR3 pub building that had been set to be turned into flats was put up for sale for £280,000 in December

Proposals to convert it into four self-contained flats were lodged with Norwich City Council in April 2019 but were later withdrawn

Before closing the pub had been run by Lana Swift for almost two decades who had pledged to keep it running as long as she could.

Former landlady The Dyers Arms in Norwich Lana Swift.

Former landlady The Dyers Arms in Norwich Lana Swift. - Credit: Archant

The pub is the latest in a number to have closed for redevelopment. 

CAMRA, the Campaign for Real Ale, had objected to the plans to turn it into housing.

Richard Dixon, pub protection officer, said: "The Dyers Arms has been serving the local population since 1858 and is one of the few remaining typical suburban pubs that were once in abundance in Norwich, there to serve the local population.”

