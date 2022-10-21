City cycle brand which started in garage named among best in UK

Cycle giant, Specialized, is partnering with local family business Cycle Revolution to open up a new shop in Hall Road. - Credit: Andrew Lally

An independent cycle business which started out of a garage in the 80s is now in the running for one of the sector's most prestigious prizes.

Cycle Revolution, which started out as Thomas's Raleigh Cycle Centre, opened a specialised concept store in Hall Road in April.

Now they have been shortlisted for a retailer of the year award.

The business started in Ipswich before expanding around the county with two shops now in Norwich - Credit: Cycle Revolution

The awards are held by BikeBiz which holds events for the recognition of the best talent in the UK cycling scene.

Cycle Revolution has been passed down from father to son with Darren Thomas now heading up the Ipswich-born business.

Darren, who took responsibility of running the company in his twenties, said: "I’m immensely pleased and proud that we’ve been shortlisted for this award considering the fact that we grew from a business started by my Dad in his garage.

"When you consider the calibre of the other nominees it really puts our growth into perspective.

Darren Thomas, director of Specialized Concept Store Norwich. - Credit: Andrew Lally

"I see our nomination as recognition of our ability to adapt and evolve to meet the challenges the changing retail landscape throws at us.

"It’s my pleasure to take Thomas’s Cycle Revolution into the next chapter of its journey with the skilled and passionate team that we’ve built.

"And winning this award would go toward proving that we are the best bike retailer to work for and to buy from."

The business is nominated in the omnichannel category - a type of site which integrates different ways of shopping available to consumers such as online, phone, or in a physical shop.

The first Thomas's Cycle Store was the brainchild of Richard Thomas, who followed his passion for all things bike and cycle related.

Specialized Concept Store Norwich will be opening in Hall Road on April 14. - Credit: Andrew Lally

From modest beginnings at his home the idea of a Thomas's Cycle Centre developed and finally became reality in 1984 when the first store opened in Ipswich.

The company has since grown stronger and evolved over the years opening up stores around the country, with two in Norwich.

A Cycle Revolution spokesman added: "We’re pleased that our endeavours to offer the best retail experience, instore or online, in East Anglia are being noticed."

The winners will be announced on November 4.