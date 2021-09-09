City's 'grafters' celebrated at cathedral event

Published: 4:17 PM September 9, 2021

Guests at An Evening WIth Dippy at Norwich Cathedral. Richard Porritt, Editor of The Evening News - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Evening News editor Richard Porritt paid tribute to the city's Covid heroes at an event held by the Norwich Research Park.

The annual summer get together was held in the cathedral's cloisters and also included speeches from the Research Park's executive chairman David Parfrey and chairman Dr Peter Jackson.

Addressing the guests on the future of the Research Park Dr Jackson said: "Over the next few months we will be launching initiatives to support enterprise, build state-of-the-art facilities and raise investment funds to turbo-charge the creation and growth of exciting new businesses based on our world-class science base."

Guests at the Norwich Research Park event - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Noting that the event had been cancelled on numerous occasions because of the pandemic Mr Porritt thanked the "grafters of Norwich" for fighting throughout lockdown and beyond.

"We must celebrate all the incredible things that are happening in Norwich. We must shout about what we have achieved and what our finest minds are striving to accomplish every, single day.

You may also want to watch:

"Norwich is rightly proud of its Research Park. Long may the innovation continue.

"I am sure there are plenty of exulted, important folks here. I am glad you came. But I have to say, bluntly, I think we need to do more to celebrate the grafters of Norwich.

"The people who are putting in shifts to make things happen in Norwich, those who are determined to drive our city forward and make it better. Even better.

"What happened during the pandemic made me so proud of our city. Quite rightly the frontline health staff got the claps they so richly deserved – they deserve a lot more than claps of course.

"But there were other heroes. The people manning checkouts having to be in close proximity to hundreds of others every shift. The taxi drivers who continued ferrying the infirm to vital hospital appointments. The care home staff who moved in to the workplace so not to break bubbles.

"And don’t forget the sole traders or owners of SMEs who refused to let their businesses go to the wall so pivoted to offer different services – many of which proved so popular that they continue to this day."



