Costume designers see their pieces hit West End stage
- Credit: Mark Senior
A city business which specialises in making high end theatre costumes has seen its creations on the West End stage.
Daniel Smith is a co-owner, costume designer and maker at D and S Costumes.
The 26-year-old who lives in the city centre said: “We’ve been working full-time on the business for almost four years now.
"We started off working on freelance work and smaller projects for a few years before that.”
The company has made around 3,000 costumes in the last few years.
Daniel said: “We costume around 40 to 50 shows per year but we make one-off pieces for countless others."
This week Dan got the chance to see his ‘Kinky Boots’ wardrobe make its debut on the stage of the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in the West End.
He said: “It was incredible to see our costumes on a West End stage - this felt like the icing on the cake."