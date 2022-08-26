Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Business

How a lockdown cookie hobby turned into a booming baking business

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Skyring

Published: 6:30 AM August 26, 2022
Boom in business see's Kookie Ko needing bigger premises. 

Boom in business see's Kookie Ko needing bigger premises. - Credit: Kat Doonan

During lockdown many people looked to indulge in a few treats to help while away all those hours cooped up inside.

Across the city deliveries of everything from beer to bath salts was packaged up by entrepreneurial folks and flogged to the masses.

And one business for those with a sweet tooth is now booming.

Kat Doonan, 25, launched Kookie Ko in February 2021 after friends and family encouraged her to turn the hobby she'd honed during the pandemic into a financial venture.

Now, Kookie Ko has 12,000 followers on social media and a bank of regular customers including some from further afield who make postal orders.  

Kat Doonan

Among the bestsellers are Kat's millionaire shortbread bars. - Credit: Kat Doonan

Kat said: “When I started, I only really planned to offer local collections but now I shift hundreds of treats all over the UK each week.” 

“My cookies are inspired by thick New York cookies – chunky and funky,” Kat said.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Red Arrows diverted from Norwich due to bad weather
  2. 2 CCTV images released after Lego sets worth £325 stolen from Jarrold
  3. 3 Mum left a 'wreck' after broken tooth puts health at risk
  1. 4 Artisan bakery to take over city café
  2. 5 Fallen trees and heavy rain as thunderstorms hit Norfolk
  3. 6 Electric transport retailer closing city shop
  4. 7 Roadworks at busy city junction postponed due to other works in the area
  5. 8 Pink house with wartime air raid bunker hits market for £400k
  6. 9 Teenagers climb massive crane in city centre and post footage online
  7. 10 Chocolate company offering new dessert-inspired bars in Norwich store

“I try to keep my flavours interesting and to do this I change the menu monthly.” 

Kat’s current favourite is Dirty Dave which is chocolate dough with chunks of milk chocolate and fudge stuffed with dulce de leche and then rolled in powdered sugar.  

Kat Doonan

Dirty Dave has also been a bestseller from the Kookie Ko shop recently it is chocolate dough with chunks of milk chocolate and fudge stuffed with dulce de leche and then rolled in powdered sugar. - Credit: Kat Doonan

But aside from cookies Kat’s bestsellers are millionaire's cookie slices and blondies - brownies made with vanilla.

Kookie Ko’s popularity has grown so much that Kat is now at capacity in her home kitchen in NR5.  

She said: “One day I would love a little shop or café of my own but for now I am focussing on postal order.  

“I’d love to move into a commercial kitchen in the next year.”  

Kat Doonan, 25 from NR5 launched her business Kookie Ko in February 2021. 

Kat Doonan, 25 from NR5 launched her business Kookie Ko in February 2021. - Credit: Kat Doonan

Kat also is working on a dessert collaboration with the Bun Exchange in Norwich and is also holding pop-up shops in the city during the autumn.

She added: “I put so much love and thought into not only the bakes themselves but also the packaging it makes the whole experience enjoyable.

“I try not to compare my cookies to things such as supermarket cookies but what I will say is that you have not tried a cookie until you have tried one of these – especially warmed up.

Prices start at £10.95 for a box of four. 

Prices start at £10.95 for a box of four. - Credit: Kat Doonan

“A gooey cookie is a total game changer.” 

Prices start at £10.95 for a box of four cookies and can be ordered from kookiekonorwich.co.uk.  

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Four-bed property on Cromer Road, north of Norwich, which is on the market at a guide price of £575,000

Four-bed home with its own gym is up for sale after a huge renovation

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
The Tamarind Tree, located in All Saints Street, has had to shut its restaurant section

Thai restaurant in city shuts after failing to break even

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk Police County Lines Team executed warrants at four separate addresses in the Norwich area.

Norwich Live News

Two cannabis farms discovered in Norwich

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The Red Arrows lined up at Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich Live News | Updated

This is when you can see the Red Arrows in Norwich this week

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon