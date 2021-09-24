News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
How is city faring as panic-buyers hit the petrol pumps?

Sarah Burgess

Published: 12:35 PM September 24, 2021   
Adrian Zsigmond was just "filling up what he needed"

Drivers have been spotted queuing for fuel as a shortage of HGV drivers starts to wreck petrol supply chains in Norwich.

On their way into work this morning, many Norwich folk veered from their usual routes to fill up their tanks.

Some stations across the UK have been forced to close altogether — with BP and Tesco among the worst-hit.

In one city centre garage this morning, however, things were calm and drivers unfazed.

Jet garage manager Ramanathan guiding a HGV into his station to unload deliveries

Manager of the Jet site in Rose Lane for the past 21 years, Ramanathan Uthayarajan, said his station had been busier than normal, with "unfamiliar faces" making an appearance.

But he added that he still had 38,000 litres left from the 40,000 delivered just two days ago.

He said: "I'm not worried about running out of fuel, although there are definitely some panic-buyers out and about. The shortages I'm facing relate to everything else: water bottles, alcohol, fizzy drinks.

"Whatever is going wrong at Shell, BP and Tesco isn't happening here."

Ramanathan Uthayarajan, manager at Jet for the past 21 years

HGV driver Maciej Piotrowiak, from Northampton, had been up travelling cross-country since 2am.

He explained: "At Coltishall there were so many people queuing up to get fuel. It was crazy. 

"The problem is there's not enough people willing to drive HGVs. It's unsociable hours and long shifts -  and Brexit.

"I know people who used to come to work in the UK for three weeks at a time - they can't do that anymore. Visas are too expensive."

Maciej Piotrowiak, HGV driver, said the issues were caused by a shortage of people willing to drive lorries

Regular Jet customer Carol Lowe said she hadn't come out especially to fill up her tank but that news of the shortages had left her uneasy.

She said: "I've filled up my tank this morning to make sure I've got enough to last. 

"The more people talk about shortages the more people start to worry."

David Lipscombe, on the other hand, said he was filling up just enough to get where he needed to be, as he always does.

David Lipscombe said he only ever filled up enough to keep him going and would not be panic buying 

He explained: "I'd rather have the money in my pocket than sitting in my tank."

Adrian Zsigmond, a businessman from Nottingham who'd come to Norwich for work, said there was "no way" he'd be splashing out on fuel unnecessarily, and was filling up purely because he was running on empty with just 20 miles left on his dashboard.

